I drove down to Earl’s Deli, hoping to find some salami and other fixins for an old-fashioned, low-cost picnic. It would be fun and economical, right?
My gas-thrifty Prius was nearly running on fumes, so a quick stop at a gas pump was in order. Filling the nine-gallon tank cost $53.73. “My goodness,” I said, though using more emphatic words, which would
make Samuel L. Jackson blush, “gasoline certainly has become darn expensive!”
As I drove to Earl’s I kept muttering, “It’s highway robbery!” (I was so upset that I didn’t catch the unintended pun.) “Well, at least the food won’t cost as much as the gas.”
Once in the deli I began gathering the items I had on my list: genoa salami, a sourdough roll, sliced dill pickle, sliced provolone cheese, and brown mustard. Maybe something to drink.
“Hi, Earl,” I greeted the owner. “How’s life treatin’ you?”
“To be honest, things have been tough, but it’s great to see people back in the store. Have you found everything on your list?”
“Not quite,” I said, “though I may have walked past some things without noticing. Do you still sell individual sourdough rolls?”
Earl’s smile seemed to succumb to a sudden increase in gravity. “Wish I could, but the bakery has been closed. No sourdough rolls for a few days. I can sell you a pre-packaged set of eight kaiser rolls. Will that do?”
“What’s wrong at the bakery? Is everyone there OK?” (As a newspaper writer I’m always responding to a question by asking another.)
“Nobody’s hurt or sick, but they can’t keep the doors open seven days a week. Not enough employees to keep up with demand. They even tried raising the hourly wage to $25, but no takers. Bakers can’t do their jobs remotely from home, like everyone seems to want.”
“I’ll take the kaiser rolls,” I said, “though they aren’t as good with salami as sourdough. By the way, I didn’t see any sliced genoa salami.”
“The shipment was delayed by a train derailment, sort of like that Suez Canal thing, and perishable foods had to be destroyed. I do have whole, hard salami, four pounds each.”
“Four pounds! I couldn’t eat that much salami in a month. Besides, I’d have to slice it here and didn’t bring a kitchen knife.”
“I’ll slice it for you, but I can’t sell it by the slice.”
This was getting annoying. “OK, I’ll take the four-pound salami. Just cut off six slices for my sandwich and I’ll take the rest home. I’ll also take this mustard, a limonata soda, and a sliced pickle. Do you have sliced provolone?”
“Yes. It’s right next to mozzarella.”
“Where’s the mozzarella?”
“We’re out of it.”
The ingredients for my sandwich were eventually assembled, with slightly less effort than an Ikea dinette set.
“Enjoy your picnic,” said Earl. “That’ll be $109.57.”
As it turned out, the sandwich was good, but not that good.
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com wonders whether prices ever go down, or if they don’t, whether everyone’s wages go up to compensate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.