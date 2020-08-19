Big changes lie ahead, and I mean “lie” in the way a golf ball has a lie on the grass, not in the political sense.
As we hope for magical cures to age-old and “novel” challenges, we Americans have found one cure-all that we can agree upon: Dawn dish soap can do almost everything. (OK, it can’t vote, but increasingly neither can we.)
I learned the amazing powers of Dawn late one evening when our dog, Opal, made the acquaintance of one of our neighbors, a skunk. I refer to an actual skunk, not the “low-down varmint skunk” metaphor that cartoon westerner Yosemite Sam often used when he’d go into one of his rants and start shooting both pistols at the floor, the recoils lifting him to nearly adult height. But I digress.
This skunk had the usual complement of forest-critter weaponry: sharp teeth and powerful claws, plus a secret weapon. Opal barked her fool head off while repeatedly running at the skunk and veering away at Warp Nine just before coming within range of those teeth and claws. Apparently, her puppy obedience instructor had failed to show the training film about another Warner Brothers’ character, Pepe LePew, the love-sick skunk with no understanding of social distancing or the #MeToo movement.
To its credit, the skunk waited until it became clear that the running, barking, drooling idiot was not going away. (Opal, I’m talking about, though I was there, too.) Then it did an abrupt about-face, raised the white flag, and deployed its Nuclear Option.
At this point my long-suffering wife, Susy, called for Dawn. The detergent was liberally applied and scrubbed in, allowed five minutes to work, and followed by buckets of water, piles of towels, and the temporary relocation of Opal’s sleeping pen to a porch.
They say wet dogs stink. Skunked wet dogs stink to high heaven. Dawn did the trick, and within a day or two Opal’s stench had returned to its pre-skunk level.
Procter & Gamble, makers of Dawn, recommend the product for many other uses, mostly connected with breaking up grease. It can clean hand tools, tire rims and wheels and kitchen counters. In its antibacterial version it is a liquid hand soap.
Dawn also has off-label uses, discovered by enterprising consumers who had tried everything else. According to the internet, which never “lies” in the golf ball sense, a mixture of Dawn, Scope mouthwash, hydrogen peroxide and water repels ant infestations, as well as those holiday guests who overstay their welcome. Dawn plus vinegar can clean tile grout. Mixed in a bucket with hot water it cleans barbecue grills. With rubbing alcohol, it is said to not only clean your glasses but protect them from fogging up. (Personally, I don’t want any chemical near my eye.) Full-strength it can remove oil stains from the driveway.
Or so it’s said. All I know is that it works on dishes and skunked dogs.
louie@hmbreview.com does not endorse Dawn detergent as a substitute for hydroxychloroquine, snake oil or mummy dust.
