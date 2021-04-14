Here at Quip Tide World Headquarters we deal in facts — hard, real, indisputable facts — that we mostly make up when we’re not busy referring to ourselves in the plural.
We have been at this for 23 years but have noticed of late that others have been liberally wading in our inflatable pool, so to speak, making up their own indisputable facts. We blame ourselves for this, having foolishly failed to patent our “make stuff up” style of writing. Well, what’s past is past, and if it’s also prologue we’ll probably make a lot of other stupid mistakes before we stop writing Quip Tide.
(Note to reader(s): We are not planning to stop writing Quip Tide, though we recognize that there may be certain biological limitations that could eventually come into play.)
It’s time to reassert Quip Tide’s primacy in the realm of make-believe. Using our un-patented processes, we now explain some of the great mysteries that surround us.
What’s with those airplanes in the desert? If you’ve driven past Edwards Air Force Base you’ve probably noticed hundreds of jumbo jets from nearly every major airline sitting on the alkali flat, barely maintaining a COVID-safe, six-foot distance between their extended wing tips. These are CIA spy planes in disguise, based near Edwards for classified missions to uncover military tyrants’ best kept secrets: Kim Jong-un’s camouflaged submarine base atop Mount Jong-il, President Putin’s newest puppet dictator, and Colonel Sanders’ eleven herbs and spices. Why would the CIA hide the planes in plain sight? Exactly so we don’t think it’s the CIA.
Gummy bears. In the largest bearish invasion since the Teddy, gummy bears are the new delivery system of choice for over-the-counter medications. But why bears? As we know from Leonardo DiCaprio’s “The Revenant,” bears chew people, not the other way around, and are greatly feared by Kansans, as are lions and tigers. So why bears?
The truth is out there, way out there. Specifically, a planet orbiting Polaris, in the constellation Ursa Minor (“Little Bear”), inhabited, no doubt, by miniature, intelligent Polaris bears, awaiting the signal from Coca-Cola’s polar bears to launch the attack on Earth. Their first target: Leonardo DiCaprio. Bears hate to leave a job unfinished.
Roswell. The UFO cover-up theorists have it all wrong. It wasn’t E.T. who crashed near Roswell, it was Doc Brown in his DeLorean, colliding with Bill and Ted’s phone booth while both were time-traveling. “Wrong place, wrong time,” Bill
commented. It had to happen eventually, but who knew it would be July 1947. The exact date is uncertain, as is everything else in life.
Lizard people? The rumors about lizard people — cold-blooded reptiles in human form, bent on conquest of the Earth — are true, but they require long rest periods to acclimate to our planet’s moist air, and are known as lounge lizards.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com believes that all the aliens trying to take over the Earth will arrive at the same moment, colliding like the DeLorean and the phone booth and self-annihilating directly over Roswell. Or maybe Area 51.
