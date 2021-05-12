May is Mental Health Month, and it’s about time!
A lot of people are indebted to the service of professional counselors to aid in their recovery from the mental aftermaths of COVID-19. It makes one wonder, what if Capt. Ahab, fiction’s foremost fanatic, had a therapist on the Pequod?
Dr. Robert Hartley: “Tell me, Ahab ... by the way, may I call you ‘Ahab’?”
Capt. Ahab: “It’s the only name I have, but you will call me ‘Captain’ aboard my ship, Bob.”
Bob: “OK, Captain. Some of the crew are saying that your orders aren’t making sense, such as chasing one elusive whale.”
Ahab: “All my means are sane, my motive and my object mad.”
Bob: “Perhaps if you explained —”
Ahab: “I don't give reasons. I give orders.”
Bob: “Explain, just to me, why you are so determined to kill Moby Dick?”
Ahab: “All visible objects are but as pasteboard masks. Some inscrutable yet reasoning thing puts forth the molding of their features. The white whale tasks me; he heaps me. Yet he is but a mask. 'Tis the thing behind the mask I chiefly hate; the malignant thing that has plagued mankind since time began; not killing us outright but letting us live on, with half a heart and half a lung.”
Bob: “That’s great, Captain! We’re making progress already. So, it’s not the whale you’re after, it’s what he represents. Can you separate the two and turn away from the whale’s heading?”
Ahab: “The path to my fixed purpose is laid with iron rails, whereon my soul is grooved to run. Over unsounded gorges, through the rifled hearts of mountains, under torrents’ beds, unerringly I rush!”
Bob: “And what if he eludes you?”
Ahab: “I'll follow him around the Horn, and around the Norway maelstrom, and around perdition's flames before I give him up.”
Bob: “Let’s talk about how this plan has affected you. Tell me how you’re sleeping lately.”
Ahab: “Sleep? That bed is a coffin, and those are winding sheets. I do not sleep, I die.”
Ishmael (breaking in): “God help thee, old man, thy thoughts have created a creature in thee; and he whose intense thinking thus makes him a Prometheus; a vulture feeds upon that heart forever; the vulture the very creature he creates.”
Bob: “This is a private session, Ishmael. I insist that you leave.” (Ishmael departs.) “But he has a valid point, Captain. This whale obsession will be your undoing.”
Ahab: “I know not all that may be coming, but be it what it will, I’ll go to it laughing.”
Bob: “Well, that’s encouraging. If the whale was right here with us, what would you tell him?”
Ahab: “From hell's heart
I stab at thee; for hate's
sake I spit my last breath at thee.”
Bob: “I see our time is up. Let’s pick this up next week.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com thanks Herman Melville for writing most of Ahab’s and Ishmael’s lines. Dr. Robert Hartley was Bob Newhart’s role in the Bob Newhart Show.
