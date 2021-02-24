We have a great variety of wild birds along the Coastside, to the delight of devout birders and folks who just like nature. But the people who named bird species had a lousy way of showing their fondness for the feathered flyers.
Take, for example, the Fluffy-backed Tit-Babbler, native to Southeast Asia. How do they expect us to take this colorful creature seriously with a name like that? And, come to think of it, how does one babble a … oh, never mind.
Other bird names that sound anatomical aren’t much better. What did the Double-striped Thick-knee do to deserve such a moniker? How about the Wedge-rumped Storm-Petrel? Was “Auto-Wedgie” already taken? This name is an insult of Shakespearian proportions. Go ahead, say it out loud right now in a scornful voice, “You Wedge-rumped Storm-Petrel!” And any bird with Booby in its name is in for a lot of fourth-grade snickering, which may be why the Masked Booby wears one.
There’s the Greater Pewee (a self-canceling name?), the Tropical Boubou (kin to the Grassland Oops?), the Little Stint (a.k.a the Short Gig?), the Least Bittern (an English pub’s name for its ale that tastes only slightly like vinegar?) and the Kentish Plover (so, is it from Kent or isn’t it?).
People have named birds after themselves, though some shouldn’t have: Xantus's Murrelet, for one, and Middendorff's Grasshopper-Warbler, for another. Other birds were saddled with obscure adjectives, such as the Flammulated Owl and the Fulvous Whistling Duck.
The Oldsquaw is perhaps the most politically incorrect variety of duck — offensive to and derogatory of the elderly and Native American women. It has two long, curled tail feathers that fan apart in a “V” that is nearly as long as the rest of the duck. I suggest we rename it the Victory-Butted Duck.
Then there are the birds that are so numerous and nearly identical that it’s near impossible to tell them apart. North America is home to 36 species of sparrows, and several more that are close kin to sparrows but opted for less pedestrian names. When my long-suffering wife, Susy, is struggling with identifying sparrows, I start helpfully suggesting names. “Oh, yes, I believe that is the Western Stinking Sparrow, and over to the left is a Lefkowitz’s Addle-Brained Feather-Plucker.”
These supportive hints are not always greeted with appreciation. Birders are an abundant species, though picky about accuracy, whereas the far rarer Unpaid Humor Columnist can’t tell a Brewer's Blackbird from a Great-tailed Grackle from a Lazuli Bunting.
As it turns out, birding is a hobby that requires infinite patience, not so much with the birds’ behavior as with the non-birders’ wisecracks.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com has been called a Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, but thinks of himself as more of a Gray-crowned Yellowthroat. The bird species’ names in this column are all real, except the ones in quotes or parentheses, and the Victory-Butted Duck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.