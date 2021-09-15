Bette Noir, a private detective, might have been the heroine of a Dashiell Hammett novel, but wasn’t.
It’s always foggy on a winter night in San Francisco, but tonight it was thick as an encyclopedia.
There was a knock at the door, no doubt the new client who insisted on meeting in person after hours. I unlatched and opened the door.
“You Joe Farnsworth?”
“Yes, how did you know?”
How many people did he expect I had knocking on my door at 7:30 p.m.? Not that he was bad looking or anything, his chiseled features were as sharp as Wisconsin cheddar.
“Have a seat Farnsworth. What’s your problem, and no BS, got that?”
I always talk to people that way. The papers call me hard boiled, but inside I’m over easy.
“It’s my wife, Marnie. She’s missing.”
“Did she leave a note?”
“No note. I had no idea she was going away.”
I could tell that the mook was lying. He was as phony as a $10 Rolex.
“Joe, give it to me straight, the truth this time!”
He sat for a minute as if fumbling for what to say. “OK. Here’s the truth. Marnie said she was going to an emergency meeting of the Butterfly Society. She said there had been huge swarms of swallowtails this week.”
“And you bought that? Butterflies in winter?”
“I knew it was a lie. I think she left because ...” He stood up and helped himself to a glass of my brandy. “... because she’s having an affair with the renowned San Francisco State lepidopterist, Professor Avery L’amour.”
I’ve heard versions of this story more often than a congressman takes bribes. Bored wife leaves for a lepidopterist. Happens all the time.
“Why involve me? Can’t you just call her on her cellphone and confront her?”
“Her what?”
Sometimes I forget which decade we’re in. “Never mind. So, you want me to catch her in the act and bring back photos you’ll use in divorce court. That right?”
“Yes. Can you do it?”
“Listen, Bub, I don’t take sub rosa cases. There are plenty of bottom-feeders out there who will do it for less than I charge.” I was insulted that he’d think a P.I. who solves murder cases would stoop so low.
Then it hit me like a grasshopper hitting a windshield. Why was Farnsworth really here? Why the nighttime appointment, the cock-and-bull story about Marnie going missing? The truth came to me all at once, like a cheap lightbulb exploding in a desk lamp.
“You’re only here so you have me as an alibi, while some goon you hired is going to kill Marnie!”
“Too bad for you, Smarty-Pants. Now I’ll have to —”
He was interrupted by the click of handcuffs. “I knew something was fishy. Thanks, Roscoe.” SFPD Officer Roscoe Tanner had been hiding behind the door. He called the precinct to send other officers to the Fransworths’ house, on the double.
Farnsworth snarled at me like a poodle whose bone was snatched away. Another dull night at the office.
