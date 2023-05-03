I often write about dogs in this column; they’re so entertaining. Our family has had a lot of dogs over four-plus decades, so far. We’ve had several breeds, mixed breeds, and “anyone’s guess” dogs. Each has had a unique personality, with traits and oddities that have kept us laughing.

Opal, our current dog, is a rescue, found feral in the aftermath of the 2017 Tubbs fire that destroyed parts of Santa Rosa. She still has a strong hunting drive left over from her months of fending for herself, and has a peculiar knack for catching and dispatching gophers.

