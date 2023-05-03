I often write about dogs in this column; they’re so entertaining. Our family has had a lot of dogs over four-plus decades, so far. We’ve had several breeds, mixed breeds, and “anyone’s guess” dogs. Each has had a unique personality, with traits and oddities that have kept us laughing.
Opal, our current dog, is a rescue, found feral in the aftermath of the 2017 Tubbs fire that destroyed parts of Santa Rosa. She still has a strong hunting drive left over from her months of fending for herself, and has a peculiar knack for catching and dispatching gophers.
All of our dogs have played the running game we call “Pounce” and they call “Woof, Woof.” The rules are simple. Either the dog or the human initiates Pounce by dropping to the downward-dog yoga position with eyes wildly open, staring at the other player, without the Eastwood squint, and saying, “Do ya feel lucky? Well, do ya?” Wait, that’s from some other game. They either say “Pounce,” or “Woof, Woof,” as the case may be.
Thus begins a chasing game, with one player running toward or away from the other. Barking or saying “I’m gonna get you,” is permitted but not required. The dog is always the faster runner so has the advantage. All Pounce games end in a tie, with the players exhausted, falling down on the floor panting, drooling or both.
You might ask what the point is, though you won’t because I’m writing the script. Pounce is an ingrained skill. I’ve never met a healthy dog who can’t play Pounce or asks to see the rule book. I could make up some pseudo-Darwinian B.S. and say Pounce began in the Stone Age* when cavemen (persons with cave?) tried to snatch a juicy mastodon morsel from their not-quite-domesticated canine buds. “Ugh,” said the cave condo dweller, whose name was, coincidentally, Ugh. “Woof,” replied the wolf, only one letter away from saying its name.
Forget all that. We play Pounce for the same reason we play Monopoly, except Pounce is way more fun.
Getting back to Opal, whom I vaguely recall being this week’s topic, her most remarkable attribute is her speed. She literally runs laps ahead of most of her dog Pounce-mates. A few canine cohorts have cleverly fooled her by standing still and waiting to Pounce on Opal’s next lap. This rarely works. By the time she turns the final bend Opal is at full speed, while her pursuers are starting from zero. The rocket engine “ZOOM!” is the only thing missing.
Eventually they all tucker out, gulping quarts of water, some of which actually goes down their gullets, the rest slobbering on the nearest pair of clean pants.
People say that dogs can’t talk. Tell that to Opal when she assumes the Pounce position, eyes laser-focused on her opponent, mouth open in a card shark’s grin, awaiting the slightest twitch of an eyebrow. She’s saying, “Do ya feel lucky? Well, do ya?”
*Not Emma Stone, the other one.
