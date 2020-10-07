An “earworm” is a tune that gets stuck in your head, sometimes for days. At the risk of aural infection, Quip Tide offers the following salute to animal adoption, with sincere apologies to the Village People. Please sing along with six dogs dressed as a Cowboy, Construction Worker, Soldier, Native Chief, Cop and Biker. Chances are you already know the tune.
Young Man, if you’re feeling so down,
I say, Young Man, ’cause you’re in a new town.
I say, Young Man, you just need a new hound!
There's no need—to—be—un—happy.
Young Ma’am, we’re here waiting for you.
I said, Young Ma’am, there’s no need to feel blue.
You can come here, and you surely will find
Furry friends and—have—a—good—time.
It's fun to go to the S-P-C-A.
It's fun to go to the S-P-C-A.
They have ev-ery-thing to get your spirits up,
You can hang out with all the pups.
You gotta go to the S-P-C-A.
Gotta go to the S-P-C-A.
You can find a great dog,
On whom you can depend,
You can bring home your new best friend.
Young Man, are you listening to me?
I said, Young Ma’am, what size will your dog be?
I said, Young Man, you can do it, you’ll see.
But you got to do this one thing!
You gotta go to the S-P-C-A.
Gotta go to the S-P-C-A.
They have ev-ery kind, from the huge to the toys.
You can pick from the girls and boys.
It’s fun to go to the S-P-C-A.
You gotta go to the S-P-C-A.
Some-day someone’s setting me free,
Saying, “Good Dog, take a walk home with me.
It's a place where we can have lots of fun
And play out in the Sun.
I’m gonna go from the S-P-C-A!
I’m gettin’ out of the S-P-C-A.
They did ev-ery-thing taking care of me,
But it’s time to let me be free.
S-P-C-A.
You'll find me here at the S-P-C-A.
Young Man, Young Ma’am, there's no need to feel down.
Young man, Young Ma’am, get yourself a new hound.
S-P-C-A. Just go to the S-P-C-A.
Young Man, Young Man, are you listening to me?
Young Ma’am, Young Ma’am, which new dog will it be?
S-P-C-A. S-P-C-A. (Fade out)
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com apologizes to those who will be hearing “Y-M-C-A” over and over again.
