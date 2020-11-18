Languages change over time. The outdated titles “Miss” and “Master” for young people have all but disappeared, which is only fair, since “Master” conveys respect, as in “Master Yoda,” while “Miss” sounds like the young lady swung at a pitch and didn’t connect.
“Miss” conveys another lack of connecting: being unmarried, as in “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries,” a TV series in which the 1920s unmarried heroine was obviously past her teens. “Mr.” has no marital connotation, thus implying that a woman needs to marry to be an adult. Whose business is it, anyway?
The late Isaac Asimov used “M.” and “R.” in his sci-fi novels: M. for people and R. for robots. Within the next century we will probably need these initials to tell the difference.
As a man who has attained the age of curmudgeon, I have trouble adapting to some language changes. Take “Latinx,” the gender-free substitute for “Latino/Latina.” In August, a Pew Research survey reported that only 3 percent of people who are Latinx have adopted the word. Maybe it will gain acceptance, beyond government agencies. Even so, the word poses difficulties:
Like the phrase “Latin America,” it refers to the Latin language. Though Spanish is based on Latin, so are Portuguese, French, Italian and Romanian. I’m betting that even fewer than 3 percent of Latinx people consider themselves Romanian.
The written word Latinx doesn’t reveal how it is to be pronounced. If it really was in Latin it would be “Latin Ten.” Does Latinx rhyme with lynx, sphinx, and larnyx? Newscasters pronounce it “Lateen-ex,” as if it’s a Latin American version of Sominex, Kleenex, or FedEx. But as beer drinkers and Spanish-speakers know, x’s are pronounced “equis,” as in “Dos Equis,” or as it says on the label, “XX,” or “Twenty” in Latin. “Lateenequis” would be more accurate, but also more confusing.
We make new words all the time. “Google” was a very large number before its spelling was changed and it became a company and a verb. We desperately need a gender-neutral singular possessive pronoun that isn’t “it.” As people broaden or shed their gender identification, they are using plural pronouns for individuals, as in, “Sam slammed the door on their finger. ‘Ouch,’ said they.”
I’m all for gender equality, but two different numbers can’t have numeric equality. Sam is one person, whether Sam identifies as male, female, non-binary, etc. The finger is one finger, belonging to one person, Sam. We already have awkward ways of getting around gender-based pronouns, such as “he/she” and the harder to pronounce “s/he.”
“It” has the same problem. “Sam slammed the door on its finger.” Was the finger Sam’s or the door’s? “It” works just fine for bugs: “The dung beetle rolled its prize up the dune.” We (and someday robots) need a gender-free singular possessive pronoun that elevates us above the dung beetle, without breaking the laws of mathematics.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com means no offense to anyone. Except maybe dung beetles.
