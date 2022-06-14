In a recent column I lamented the preference among many people who are able to work, to not work, except on the terms they choose. This week, showing the depth of my hypocrisy, I propose that Congress declare the month of June a national holiday.
I hear you saying, “But who would fly the planes, bake the wedding cakes, and increase the gasoline prices? Surely we cannot do without these and other essential services.” That’s true, but those people could choose other months to take off from work.
Here’s why June should be a national holi-month:
▸It’s the first month when most schools are out, so many families can take vacations in June, except for those pesky work days.
▸June is a traditional month to get married. Fifteen percent of U.S. marriages begin in June. Only September, at 16 percent, sees more couples tie the knot. Weddings bring wedding guests from far and wide, doing away with the one reason some don’t attend, “I can’t get off work.” Yes, you can!
▸There is more sunshine in the Northern Hemisphere in June than in any other month. Tuesday, June 21, is the “longest day of the year” and the first day of summer. (In fact, every day is just as long as the others; June 21 is just the day with the greatest number of sunlit minutes. Also, we devout barbecuers know summer really begins on Memorial Day.) “Make hay while the sun shines,” as they say.
▸Spring hangs on sporadically throughout June, and not only according to the calendar. Of the summer months, June is the least likely to have hurricanes and most likely to have several days with high temperatures below 90 degrees — here on the Coastside you can subtract 20 degrees.
▸There are already plenty of event days in June: D-Day (06-06), Flag Day (06-14), Father’s Day (variable, but 06-19 this year), Juneteenth (06-19, but celebrated on 06-20 as a national holiday).
▸Graduation Day is often in early June.
Then there are the June events in my immediate family: 46th wedding anniversary, first daughter’s birthday, first daughter’s boyfriend’s birthday, and, this year only, an early celebration of a milestone in my day job, a July 1 win in the Supreme Court of the United States.
(Note to reader(s): I’ll eventually stop talking about the SCOTUS thing, probably when they take me off oxygen.)
April is still the ideal month, except for Tax Day. For potential vacation days, family events and outdoor comfort, June is the best. So, let’s make it official, as all those people getting married evidently said. We all know that almost nothing productive gets done in December, except shopping, so a June holi-month and December quasi holi-month make nice bookends, six months apart.
“But,” I again hear you saying, “won’t a full month of lost productivity ruin our economy?” Certainly not the hospitality, transportation, energy and health industries. If it ruins the economy, many other people have been working on that for decades.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com hopes you enjoyed Flag Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.