This being the last Quip Tide column in July 2020, we look back to how things used to be. This “classic” column from July 2005 has been slightly revised.
In our little town it’s time for the Independence Day Parade. Some folks are probably already camped out along Main Street, hoarding their favorite viewing spot. Come noon there won’t be an inch of sidewalk visible.
We take this parade, and the event it celebrates, pretty seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. So, half of us will be towing our kiddies in their Radio Flyers. We’ll parade our horses and rescued greyhounds in their finest finery and our low-riders will dance their patriotic best — all of the above festooned in red, white and blue. The other half of us will be “spectating.” The audience and the participants mostly know each other, so there’s way more give-and-take between the two groups than one sees televised from Macy’s or Pasadena.
For many years we’ve been treated to a family breakfast on the Fourth by the Lions Club. This year, we also get to sit together for a family lunch – a chicken barbecue with beans, salad, watermelon and bread. Barbecued chicken is as American as … well, as fried chicken. Although it is a fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center and the Senior Coastsiders, the price is being kept low: $10 per adult for a half-chicken meal and $5 per child who prefers a hot dog with the side dishes; a vegan who wants a meatless plate can fill up on beans, salad, bread and melon. Even at those prices, the event should raise enough to make a dent in the deficits caused by reduced State funding.
Our Founding Fathers were well acquainted with the virtues of the chicken. Ben Franklin once proposed that the chicken be named the national bird, commenting, “No other bird so devotes itself so selflessly to our national well-being: the egg at breakfast, the chicken soup when we are ill, the chicken pot pie filling the house with its hearty aroma.” John Adams was equally laudatory of the noble pullet. “On a cold Boston night, and —
OK, I made up that whole last paragraph, but the point is still valid. We Americans love our chicken.
We also love generous people and groups, and there are plenty of these behind the town barbecue this Fourth. Local rancher Jack Dehoff, who owns the Key Markets “over the hill,” is contributing most of the cost of the chicken. Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church is lending its kitchen. Princeton Seafood is helping with the salad. The Lions and the Knights of Columbus are donating the use of their barbecues. Sea Crest School parents Lino and Pam Izzo are selling tickets. Carole McGuire at Classic Reflections Salon is selling tickets.
There are many others helping our seniors to achieve their own independence this day. I hope you will, too.
Louie Castoria and his wife, Susy, a volunteer at Coastside Adult Day Health Center, live south of Half Moon Bay.
