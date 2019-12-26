It was long overdue. “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has finally been updated to a less predatory version, thanks to Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The new lyrics, “Santa-tized for your protection,” give no hint of drink-drugging, door-blocking, or other felonies.
I could do without songs involving living snowpeople, singing dogs or chipmunks, or grandparents meeting an untimely demise at the hands — make that “hooves” — of others, though I imagine some people must count the days until they hear Alvin squeakily demand a Hula-Hoop.
“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” wasn’t the only ethically impaired Christmas carol. Two others come to mind: “Santa Baby” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“We Wish You …” starts with a fine sentiment: a group of carolers entertaining a neighbor. But the crooners soon turn sinister, repeatedly demanding, “Bring us a figgy pudding,” without so much as a “please” or “Sir, may we have.” When the figgy pudding is not immediately given, the mob starts a protection racket, “We won’t go until we get some!” The implied threat: “Nice little place ya got here. It’d be a shame if something should happen to it. Like, you know, an ‘accident.’ Yeah, that’s what it would be, accidental.”
This is disturbing on many levels. Why do the carolers want a messy little bundt cake full of fruit? Do they demand figgy puddings at every house? How do they plan to eat their figgy puddings without taking off their woolen mittens? And what will they next demand: a glass of ruby port, a spiral-sliced Honeyroast™ ham, or your new 60-inch plasma TV? When will this crime spree end?
The extortion in “We Wish You …” could easily be cured with a little lyrical surgery (“We’ve brought you a figgy pudding; We’ll be taking our leave now”), but “Santa Baby” may be beyond redemption. The singer is selling herself, and I don’t mean selling herself short. Her demands — a bright blue convertible, a ring, a duplex, some pre-signed blank checks — don’t come cheap. And, the car and duplex won’t fit in a stocking hung by the chimney with care.
One could write a Santa-tized version of “Santa Baby” without all the innuendo and materialism. In place of a sultry chanteuse, imagine a woman writing a sincere letter to Santa asking him not to deliver a gift to her house, but instead to drop the blank checks off at a nearby 501(c)(3) certified charity. (Santa needs those deductions, too. Reindeer eat a lot. Santa, if you’re reading this I have a suggestion …)
The new “Santa Baby” would be wholesome, but would need one more tweak: This is one time when the “Baby” must be thrown out with the bathwater. The singer’s romanticized relationship with a rarely seen elf is demeaning to him — a married man, I remind you — and to herself. She needs a reality check.
Let’s agree: Christmas songs that call someone “Baby” should be about the one in the manger.
louie@hmbreview.com wishes you a Merry Christmas, without a figgy quid pro quo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.