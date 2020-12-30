Half Moon Bay

Controlled substance

7:47 p.m., Dec. 19, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies found what they suspected to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a probation search of a man believed to be under the influence. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.

Public intoxication

5:26 p.m., Dec. 20, 200 block San Mateo Road

Deputies arrested a man who was apparently intoxicated in front of a residence. He was booked into county jail and released when sober.

Miramar

Public intoxication

11:28 p.m., Dec. 18, 400 block Mirada Road

Deputies arrested someone who was reportedly drunk. They were booked into county jail.

Moss Beach

Drug paraphernalia

10 a.m., Dec. 21, Cabrillo Highway at Virginia Avenue

Deputies cited a man found with drug paraphernalia. He was released without incident.

