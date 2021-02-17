El Granada
DUI
7:44 p.m., Feb. 9, El Granada Boulevard at Isabelle Road
A driver hit a parked car. California Highway Patrol officers reported that the driver was drunk and made an arrest.
Half Moon Bay
Driving without license
11:01 a.m., Feb. 10, Pilarcitos Avenue at Cypress Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies cited a driver for driving without a license and said they found him to be on probation out of San Mateo County. He was released on a promise to appear in court. His vehicle was towed.
Fraud
Feb. 5, 300 block San Mateo Road
A resident reported that a company sent them a large amount of money despite never being employed there. The resident suspects someone falsely used their identity. There's no financial loss but an investigation is ongoing.
Warrant
10:50 a.m., Feb. 8, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies arrested Maricar Nerit Serdon, 36, of South San Francisco, who was found to have a felony warrant. He was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility.
La Honda
Battery
6:02 p.m., Feb. 7, 500 block Log Cabin Ranch Road
Two men got into a fight. Deputies determined it was mutual and cited them. They were released on the scene.
Montara
Burglary
1:15 p.m., Feb. 8, Second Avenue at Kanoff Street
Someone smashed a car window and stole a purse that had credit cards, a driver’s license and cash inside. The cards were later used to make purchases. The total loss is about $350. The purse was eventually returned to its owner.
Moss Beach
Public intoxication
9:13 p.m., Highway 1 at Vermont Avenue
Deputies said they found a man who was visibly drunk at the Chevron gas station. He appeared unable to care for himself, so he was arrested and transported to First Chance Sobering Station and Outpatient Services. He was released when sober.
Warrant
3:20 p.m., Feb. 9, 500 block California Avenue
Deputies arrested Edward Kenneth Corey, 59, of El Granada, who had a felony warrant out of San Mateo County. He was cited and released at the scene.
