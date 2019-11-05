At 9:30 p.m., the county’s election results indicate 74 percent of the votes are in favor of Measure I, Cabrillo Unified School District’s $150 eight-year parcel tax.
The parcel tax needs two thirds to pass and has a comfortable lead going into the night. If it passes, it will reduce CUSD’s deficit almost in half.
“The community is seeing through the past and not letting it affect their decision,” said Justin Stockman, who served on the Measure I parcel tax committee, at the campaign’s watch party.
On Thursday, staff will give school board members possible recommendations on how to cut $1.75 to $2.5 million to remain solvent and prevent a county takeover. The tax is estimated to raise about $1.6 million for the district.
The discussion around budget cuts will no longer only use broad terms including layoffs, cuts to services and possible consolidation. Instead, staff will provide the board with bullet point items to consider at the meeting.
“It’s not over,” committee member Jackson Robertson said. “It’s just starting. There’s still a lot we have to do.”
" 'It’s not over,' committee member Jackson Robertson said. 'It’s just starting. There’s still a lot we have to do.' "
It better not involve passing more taxes. This was a small-time renewal. Any move to increase taxes more will provoke recalls. Tread lightly.
For the health of our community, we must fund our schools. Let's not talk about recalls. Let's talk about being part of the solution. Much thanks.
Our schools need to be run in an efficient manner. You do not get to decide what the solution is.
