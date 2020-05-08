Safely rescued
Emergency crews plucked two people from the rising tide near the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay on Thursday night. Photo courtesy Cal Fire.

A trip to the beach to watch the sunset ended in a life-saving rescue for two people on Thursday evening.

At about 9:50 p.m., two people at Miramontes Point Beach got trapped in a cave by the rising tide near the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, according to Cal Fire officials.

The cave was in Miramontes Point’s 60-foot bluffs, between the Ritz’s property and Three Rocks Beach. Authorities say the full moon brought with it the highest tide of the month.

Firefighters with the Coastside Fire Protection District set up a rope system from the top of the bluff to assist a rescue swimmer from California State Parks. California Highway Patrol and the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol also responded to the incident.

The rescue swimmer was able to reach the two people and bring them to the beach one at a time using a paddleboard. A paramedic evaluated the victims and no injuries were reported.

