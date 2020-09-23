Dear Editor:
It’s not often that I’m compelled to write a letter to the editor, but your Sept. 16 opinion piece demanded a rebuttal.
You successfully point out that no reasonable person would quarrel with the sentiment that “Black lives matter.” But, of course, that’s the brilliance of a rather strident political organization coining “Black Lives Matter” as its name. And when a logo-style mural in the organization’s now famous yellow and black color scheme is officially commissioned on our public building, you question the motives of anyone who might object. Did not one reader protest that it seems like an endorsement of an organization? What if “Make America Great” was painted in red, white and blue? Just asking …
Further on, you point out the tragic events in Kenosha, Wis., and it’s not unreasonable to ask why seven bullets were discharged to secure the arrest of Jacob Blake. I’m confident that a thorough examination of the facts along with a review of the training and competence of the police department is well underway. And the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager facing justice after shooting protesters and killing one of them, will also be decided in a court of law and not by your prejudgment of murder.
It’s time for everyone to take a deep breath before hitting the keyboard in anger.
Brian Douglas
Half Moon Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.