On Jan. 19, 1994 — nearly three decades before the mass shooting at Half Moon Bay area farms shocked us out of our lull — a Half Moon Bay Review staff writer named Tara Gruzen wrote an exhaustive and exhausting multipart story under the headline, “Labor camps caught in crisis, grim conditions leave migrants with little hope.”
The stories, which ran over several pages in that edition, depicted the Third World conditions that prevailed for what was then estimated to be about 2,000 farmworkers at 150 agricultural operations in the county. Gruzen talked to 50 workers, at six different Coastside farms, who told shocking stories of one bathroom for 30 men, cold, muddy showers and unheated bunk rooms that sometimes slept eight people with no hope of privacy.
And the stories kept coming through the years. A series of stories in 2003 highlighted the plight of workers at Gary Marchi’s South Coast farm. Some of them had been picking Swiss chard and fava beans for years for as little as $100 a month and “housing.” Then they were evicted.
And so on.
Such stories have been reported and forgotten for decades, which is why it is hard to hear so many in a position to know feigning shock over conditions at a Half Moon Bay mushroom farm on Jan. 23, 2023.
It is also why it is easy to think not much will change now, even after Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County joined the long list of unfortunate communities known as much for a deadly shooting rampage as for any of their enduring attributes.
There is one difference this time around and it may be the only difference that matters: money.
In 2003, Puente Ministries’ Rev. Wendy Taylor struggled to raise funds for 10 families displaced from Marchi’s farm. She established a relief fund that raised $825 in two weeks. She was hoping for $5,000. Somehow she hoped to stretch that paltry sum to cover rent, food, medical transportation, utilities and even diapers.
By contrast, a month after the Jan. 23 shootings, the relief funds for farmworkers can be measured in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Funds dedicated expressly to help the 40 or so people who witnessed the violence or lived on the property grew to six figures overnight. Ayudando Latinos a Soñar was among the first to create a fund to help victims. It was closed after $300,000 was raised. A similar fund at Coastside Hope raised hundreds of thousands of dollars as well. An organization called Chinese for Affirmative Action has raised nearly $200,000 for the affected families. The city of Half Moon Bay joined with the Mavericks Community Foundation to administer the Coastside Victims Fund. The San Mateo Credit Union kicked in $10,000. The Silicon Valley Community Foundation pledged money through its Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund.
And on Tuesday the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors was considering applying for a $5 million grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development to help farmworkers become homeowners.
Through the years, courageous farmworkers have spoken up about their living conditions on the coast without much to show for it. We’re about to find out whether money talks louder than those words. It’s incumbent upon all of us to make sure the public and private largess doesn’t simply evaporate like the morning fog over our farm fields. Lord knows the men and women laboring there have waited long enough.
— Clay Lambert
