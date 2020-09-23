Self-confidence is key when interviewing for a new job, but taken to extremes it turns the interview upside down. Take, for example, this transcript of an actual interview I just made up, with my tips (in parenthesis).
Brent Ascot (applicant): “Pleased to meet you, Ms. Poe. I’ve read all about you on Amalgamated Widgets’ website and Facebook. Tell me about your 2003 vacation to Bali. I’ve traveled the world and know Bali very well.”
(After a good start, Mr. Ascot quickly shifts from work to vacation travel, even descending into cyber-stalking.)
Lenore Poe (interviewer): “Maybe someday we’ll swap stories. Today I want to focus ...”
Ascot: “Yes, let’s get right to it, shall we? My requirements are a $125,000 base salary, an annual bonus for showing up to work most days, six weeks paid time off, and paid parking. Oh, and paid membership at the gym.”
(Never a good idea to interrupt the interviewer. And shouldn’t Ascot want to know what Poe’s “focus” is before making demands?)
Poe: “We’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves, Mr. Ascot. If those are truly your requirements we can end the interview now. If you want to continue, please tell me about experience in widgets.”
Ascot: “Sure, Lenore, glad to do so, and we’ll table the compensation discussion for the moment. In high school shop class, I fabricated an ebony widget, winning the top prize in that year’s woodworking competition. I have it attached to a plaque on the wall of my study. Let me show you a photo.”
(Mayday! Mayday! Never assume a first-name basis unless the interviewer starts with it, and don’t assume an equal footing —“We’ll table the compensation discussion.” “Lenore” has already made that clear.)
Poe: “That’s not necessary. Our widgets are aluminum, and our opening is in the sales department, not production. Tell me about your sales experience and people skill —”
Ascot: “Ah, yes. How I enjoyed my years in sales! But getting back to my widget, later in community college I fashioned an aluminum propeller for my radio-controlled model airplane. It was a sad day when the plane was blown off course into the National Guard Armory, setting off ...”
(This guy is clueless. He just answered Ms. Poe’s incomplete question about people skills by interrupting her again and not listening as she tried to steer the conversation toward sales, the actual job opening.)
Poe: “Forgive me for cutting you short, Mr. Ascot, but I see our time is almost up. How many years were you in sales?”
Ascot: “Years? Did I say years? I meant ‘weeks,’ but they seemed like years.”
Poe: “Very well. Is there anything you’d like to add?”
Ascot: “Yes. I’m neat and tidy. In fact, I noticed that the large philodendron in the entryway has dropped many of its leaves. It makes a very poor first impression! If you’ll bring me the vacuum I’ll ...”
Poe: “Thanks for pointing that out. And speaking of very poor first impressions, thank you for your time. Good day.”
