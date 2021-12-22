Why should the good people of Half Moon Bay be interested in ditches? Well, we are very dependent on them for storm water drainage. They include, from north to south, the Roosevelt (aka Naples Creek), Pullman, Frenchmans (aka Creek), Pilarcitos (aka Creek), and Kehoe ditches. Three of these are also designated as natural waterways, but in the city area they generally look like ditches.
The best source for ditch information, including relative flows, other scientific data and descriptions of watersheds, is the city of Half Moon Bay’s Storm Drain Master Plan. This excellent study was released in 2016. It is only limited by timing in that it was completed before “Cyclone Bombs” and “Atmospheric Rivers” came as a consequence of global warming. Ironically, California is in a drought but storms have become more severe and frequent.
This writing will only cover Pullman Ditch since I am a part owner (it passes through my property) and because it was the only storm drain specified as a high priority deficiency due to the severity of flooding. The city’s Master Plan stated that “it should be improved or bypassed in order to prevent flooding of surrounding areas.” Why, then, has the city not reacted to this recommendation?
To understand why not, one has to understand the history of the Pullman Ditch and be able to interpret an alphabet soup of agency acronyms. This soup includes USACE for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CaCC for California Coastal Commission, CDFW for California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and EPA for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Let’s start with some history. Don Torres (family owner of a land grant) signed a declaration that his great-grandfather dug the ditch by hand in 1912 to drain his avocado farm. Right of water passage was never granted by the state as it was for the creeks. Through much of the1900s, the city provided maintenance of the ditch so that the farms east of Highway 1 could drain water to the Pacific Ocean. The farms have always been the major employer and industry here. In 1994 the city approved building a home at Alameda Avenue over the ditch, limiting flow through a 36-inch-diameter metal tube.
What’s the next big date for our humble and perhaps illegal agricultural ditch? In 2012 the USACE included Pullman Ditch as an “other waterway of the United States.” Such designations of minor waterways were new to the 21st century and have wreaked havoc in communities. Suddenly, EPA regulations resulted in litigation involving ditches as lawyers struggled with policies changing with the political party in power.
Farming enterprises on the east side of Highway 1 have worked with the city and USACE to limit water flow by installing four sumps at potential highway cross points to capture stormwater and send it to their reservoirs. Effluents containing pesticides and fertilizers are to be captured and dumped off site. Culverts on farm property were built to direct water to Roosevelt ditch and ditches on the east side of the Highway but gradually the Pullman Ditch became the favored target. The water load from the farms has increased as they continue to grow in size. Most of their surfaces are impermeable or covered by transparent warehouses or tenting. This is necessary to protect fragile plants and provide day and night lighting and a temperature to increase yield.
Fulfilling the city Storm Drain Master Plan is complicated by the number of individuals and agencies involved. The CaCC has limitations on the activities that can occur in 20- to 30-foot distances from the center of a waterway. These limitations are enforced by cities where the waterways pass. A subtle feature of the buffer zone ordinances is that they were initially applied to maintain the natural habitat of endangered species. But their limitations were extended to unnatural waterways because of the difficulty of the riparian classification. It appears that experts do not agree on whether a zone is riparian or not and so the limitations extend to ditches where high flows alternate with no flow and are not suitable for any species.
But the CaCC is not the villain here. For instance, the zoning ordinance of the CaCC (and applied by the city) includes an exemption for flood, sedimentation or erosion control projects in buffer zones. These projects are permitted in the buffer zone if there is no other feasible method for protecting existing structures in the floodplain and where such protection is necessary for public safety or to protect existing development. Thus, these documents should permit logical actions in buffer zones, particularly regarding safety and property damage.
How does the geography and ownership of the Pullman Ditch affect effective outcomes? The ditch is roughly 1,000 feet long running from the east side of Highway 1 on a straight line to Roosevelt Beach. Caltrans manages the first 200 feet, beginning at the east side of Highway 1. Next come five private property owners who own 500 feet, 100 feet per lot. This stretch is broken at both Pullman and Champs Elysee bridges consisting of 80 feet of city property. At Alameda Avenue comes 40 feet of city property, a site of the most serious flooding historically. On the west side of Alameda comes 200 feet in two private properties. After crossing Naples Avenue begins the final 145 feet of state property controlled by the CDFW.
Thus 70 percent of the ditch is owned by private citizens who are forced to allow polluted water and intermittent high water volumes to pass through their property causing dire flooding, erosion and safety concerns. All they get for this is maintenance responsibility, liability risk and loss of use of much of their yard space.
Currently the city is expecting roughly a dozen private citizens to assume the dangerous consequences of a ditch that has almost tripled its depth and width in the past three years! Yet any stretch of the ditch that is not private or state property is city property.
The cost to the city of the Storm Drain Master Plan Phase 1, produced by Schaaf and Wheeler, was $78,000 and City Council authorized $97,000 for Phase 2. This phase was to include the cost of remedies for problems discussed at their meeting on Oct. 4, 2016. Unlike many of the city documents providing information and numbers in this article, the Phase 2 report is not available on the city website.
No one has all the answers to the ditch problem. However, it will take a combined effort of the alphabet soup mentioned above, the citizens and the city to correct the deficiencies of the Pullman Ditch. The benefits to the city are substantial, including supporting the major employer in the city and protecting the well-being and safety of all citizens in the Miramar flood plain.
Hopefully, this piece will lead to comments from readers and a better understanding of the problems with water that we face. Perhaps some readers will be encouraged to write about their experience on or near a city ditch.
Vic Froelicher lives in Half Moon Bay.
(1) comment
Thanks for this, Vic. Very informative.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.