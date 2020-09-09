Dear Editor:
Ed Larenas is endorsing two candidates for Harbor District and saying they’ll be like him. That’s bad.
As a voter and reader, I’m concerned that your former endorsement of Ed Larenas is coloring your judgment as to his adverse contributions to the Harbor District.
To be clear, he votes with and enables the disruption of the district along with Sabrina Brennan. Now he is asking members of the community to vote for Kirsten Keith and Lee Fernandez because they will vote like him. The thought of another board majority working to continue Larenas’ and Brennan’s misguided efforts should be alarming to residents of Half Moon Bay.
Ed has clearly shown his attachment to Brennan’s nonsensical and often destructive agenda. Yet the Review even failed to report Larenas’ recent rejection of the district’s decorum standards as “McCarthyism.”
When Brennan claimed (in the Review) to have done “more than ever” in 2019, the fact was that Brennan’s and Larenas’ short-lived leadership was a failure. They were big on self-inflated PR but short on achievements. An example: little to no progress was made on one of the most significant responsibilities of the Board, which is hiring a new GM. Not until they were removed from the committee did the Commission identify candidates, conduct interviews and successfully hire James Pruett. The district has thrived this year thanks to current leadership, heavy lifting by a majority of the board, and outstanding staff efforts.
We in the public are deeply disappointed that Brennan and Larenas have wasted taxpayer money and District resources. We don’t need more of the same. We especially don’t need to add to the tally of claims filed against the district by Brennan. We want to end the Brennan-Larenas tenure at the Harbor District, not continue it by electing Brennan clones.
Christina Umhofer
Redwood City
We do need new leadership. Let's start with Nancy Reyering.
Watch Reyering thank Tom Mattusch for his new story as to why he sent pornography to forty men and one woman. Mattusch now claims his victim wanted it: -- https://youtu.be/ivCMs3BqG_0
Only two years ago, Reyering was calling for Mattusch to be forced off the Board because of his porn hobby. But politics make for strange bedfellows. Now Reyering admires Mattusch.
"The Harbor District commissioners are elected by voters of San Mateo County, all of whom should call for Tom Mattusch’s resignation. There should be zero tolerance for Mattusch’s admitted actions. As there is no dispute about the facts, he himself should have immediately submitted his resignation." -- Nancy Reyering
Mattusch also likes to kill animals. There is in fact a strong correlation between the enjoyment of killing animals and other deviant behaviors such as deriving pleasure from sharing explicit pornography. Caution, this link leads to images of some of Mattusch's trophies. As you will see, Mattusch really likes to kill animals: -- https://captaintomswildkingdom.wordpress.com/
Virginia Change Kiraly is also running for the Harbor District AND a Fire District. She is herself quite the drama queen. She has in the past claimed other board members were out to get her. Earlier this year, Kiraly turned a simple letter of gratitude meant for some volunteers into a racial issue. Check out this cringe inducing video: -- https://youtu.be/TcjRPEl2gE0
Ed Larenas is one of the nicest and most ethical elected officials you will ever meet.
The author of this letter has in the past proven to be a less than honest political advocate.
https://climaterwc.com/2019/02/21/political-climate-with-mark-simon-ex-council-candidate-uses-false-facebook-identity-to-criticize-opponent/
https://climaterwc.com/2019/02/27/political-climate-with-mark-simon-false-facebook-id-fiasco-inspires-trumpian-reaction-in-redwood-city/
