Dear Editor:
One recent letter writer discussed the long-ago abandoned Foothill Boulevard going north behind Half Moon Bay High School. Another suggested some backroads stitching neighborhoods together without being forced out onto The Great Bottleneck: Highway 1.
These are all great ideas for reducing traffic congestion and bottlenecks. And then, along came the lightning, the wildfires and evacuation orders. Pescaderans were ordered to shelter at Half Moon Bay High School. Just one problem: Even on “normal” days, using the existing single route of Highway 1 can take an hour or two to drive from Miramontes Point Road to Highway 92. Imagine what’s going to happen in a real emergency when panicked residents try to outrun a flame-front. Or, what if someone suffers a life-threatening medical emergency? How will the EMS team get to their patient, then to an emergency room?
I repeat: We need more ways out of town! Doesn’t that require a regional transportation planning operation — one that considers a great deal more than just hiking and biking paths? Those are for recreation, and that’s OK. But I’m talking life and death here. And this is critical: We need follow-through and action. Now! Otherwise, why bother?
What say you, fellow Coastsiders?
Thomas I. Kirkpatrick
Half Moon Bay
