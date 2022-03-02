In March 2020, the United States got hit hard with COVID-19. Everything across the country just shut down. We didn’t know what to expect, primarily because nobody living today had ever experienced anything like it.
We have learned a lot from the experience.
Now, here we are some 23-plus months later, with more than 900,000 lives lost in this country and bitter fighting between factions over masks and vaccines. It has been absolutely brutal … and while it appears to be coming to a close, it is still a big concern for many. For example, I have had both shots and the booster, but I won’t be taking my mask off in public yet.
It has been more than just a struggle for everyone, including all Half Moon Bay residents and businesses. But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we can now take our masks off inside in most places, although many establishments continue to require masks within their business. That makes me more comfortable visiting those establishments.
While I understand the need for caution, there are some businesses that remain boarded up. One of those “businesses” is the city of Half Moon Bay. The last time there was a (real) public City Council meeting was March 2020. Well, we could overlook that, except for the fact that the council continues to legislate basically without public attendance and input. It’s almost like dealing with Verizon, Comcast, ATT and others, who’ll do just about anything to avoid speaking to their customers. The problem here, as I see it, is that each council member is elected by the folks in Half Moon Bay and therefore responsible to those voters. It doesn’t appear that this council feels the same way, and that, in my opinion, is wrong.
As an example, where was the public input regarding this new “electrification” ordinance just passed? Did those who wrote in get consideration? Did those that phoned in get consideration? Who knows? But one thing I do know is that unless interested citizens are present and speak their minds, the council can do what members want, when they want, and all they can offer is “trust me.” I want to believe that their intentions are good, but again, in my opinion, they missed the mark here by a mile. Face (mask) to face (mask) public input has a way of changing that.
How many other issues has this council taken up during this period that we either didn’t or don’t know about, or felt we weren’t being heard? It is concerning, particularly since masks have been fine and worked well across the globe for some time now. Is it too much to ask or expect our elected members to hold public meetings with masks?
This council is walking a very fine line. I hope each council member remembers why he or she is there.
City business should be conducted in public as is required. It is past time for this council to hold meetings in public again. How about council members listening to their constituents rather than their very expensive consultants?
George Muteff lives in San Gregorio.
I never thought I would agree with George Muteff since he shot that little puppy and put on a disgraceful act to avoid responsibility, but this time I do agree with him. To his question of "how may other issues has this council taken up during this period that we either didn't or don't know about, or felt we weren't being heard," the answer is quite a few, including the reckless and dictatorial construction with no meaningful notice or public input of a homeless shelter in the most dangerous location possible, and the "Black Lives Matter" banner on city hall, which defames all the residents of this town as supporters of a self-described Marxist and domestic terrorist organization. There are many more. The problem is not just online council meetings, it is politicians who don't care at all about their constituents--not their opinions, not their economic welfare, not even their lives or the lives of their children. Our democracy is broken, not just at the national level but at the local level here in HMB. But the incumbents will rig the new electoral districts to protect themselves and their own power, so there is not much we can do about it. Unless we recall them all.
