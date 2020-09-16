Dear Editor:
The Review’s story headlined, “CalFire: Regional strategy helped, but work remains” (Sept. 9) admirably covered the challenges of reducing fire risk in our communities and forested wildlands.
However, the implication that Green Foothills categorically opposes forest thinning is incorrect.
The story quoted a snippet from a Green Foothills blog post titled, “Saving homes and lives from wildfire,” that emphasizes the urgent need to (1) reduce flammability of existing structures, and (2) prevent new homes from being built in very high-fire-hazard severity zones.
Most structures ignite during a major wildfire because of flying embers that can be carried a mile or more ahead of a wind-driven wildfire. Proven safety features to reduce risks to homes include ember-resistant vents, fire-resistant roofing and siding, and exterior sprinklers. Removing flammable shrubs and small trees within 100 to 300 feet of homes in forested areas can also significantly reduce wildfire risk.
But even these measures may not suffice, as California and the West are now experiencing conflagrations that are beyond the “normal” intensity and range of wildfires with heartbreaking losses of life and homes. Climate change will continue to challenge our previous knowledge and assumptions.
When it comes to thinning overgrown forests in our parks and open space preserves, there is significant disagreement among ecologists as to the efficacy and impacts of major vegetation management at a landscape scale. Restoration and stewardship of overgrown forests requires science-based assessment of risks and benefits to these ecosystems.
Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District’s conservation grazing program and proposed wildland fire resilience program are two examples of active management to help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire based on sound, best available science.
Lennie Roberts
Green Foothills,
Legislative advocate
