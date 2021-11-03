Soon, the city of Half Moon Bay will most likely adopt an ordinance banning new gas appliances over time and phasing out natural gas for both homes and businesses unless there's a large public outcry against this.
This ordinance isn't like most of the poorly thought out, fiscally irresponsible, wasteful projects that use taxpayer money, like the $5 million city parking lot, the $4 million Main Street traffic light, the $15 million-plus repair of the Main Strreet bridge, the $4 million Carter Park or the $1 million empty building on Kelly Avenue, etc. No. This is going to dig really deep into your pocket, costing everyone tens of thousands of dollars with no economic benefit to you.
If you own a home, kiss goodbye your stove, water heater, furnace, dryer, jacuzzi, outdoor fire pit and barbecue. I would estimate the cost for this conversion to be anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000, probably more for larger homes. To do this will require major rewiring of your home and likely increasing the size of your electric panel to accommodate the additional load.
For businesses, the cost will be more and very disruptive to their operations, possibly causing reduced revenue or closure and layoffs while conversion is going on. For hotels, nurseries or restaurants, the cost could easily run into the six figures. I shudder to think what the cost will be for our largest employers like the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, and Rocket Farms!
Renters, including those in affordable housing complexes, won't be immune to this either as their landlords are going to jack up rents to try and recoup some of these big costs. Or maybe landlords will sell their properties thereby reducing rental supply.
PG&E has continual power outages, so being more reliant on 100 percent electrical homes makes no sense. This summer alone I personally had four power outages — two in one week. At least with gas you can cook, stay warm and take hot showers.
To me, this is a bad economic idea. Even if you get a reduction in your PG&E bill from all-electric, which I doubt, you won't live long enough to recoup the huge cost of this conversion. The payback will take decades.
There is a silver lining. It’s a great time to be an electrician. And Half Moon Bay will make a fortune from the thousands of conversion permits they will charge us.
Please call or write to City Hall and tell them this is a bonehead idea. Better yet, show up in force at the City Council meeting on Nov. 16. Otherwise enjoy all the money you'll spend to take cold showers in the dark.
Steve Hyman is a Realtor and Half Moon Bay resident.
(1) comment
Thank you for your letter to the HMB Review re:electrification. A voice of reason!!!!
By way of background (e.g., cred) I’m a mechanical engineer - professional engineer, registered in CA. I studied power systems at Cal Poly. I also have an MBA. I worked in the nuclear and CA utility sector for some time; more recently I am in engineering design and project management for research labs in Pharma.
I designed and built my house here in HMB in 2011 on a previously undeveloped lot at 1st and Poplar. I specifically put in radiant heat, passive solar (window placement) and as many gas appliances as I could for the reasons you mentioned….plan B during electrical outages, more efficient and less expensive source of energy. I spent lots on these appliances and the on-demand water heater powered by gas as well as the gas line. I can’t imagine the cost and interruption to replace everything. Since I’m 62, it will probably not be my problem, but it will be a huge adverse impact on the value of my home for my trust/children.
I’m honestly a bit flabbergasted that the City is even considering this. Gas is clean, inexpensive and until someone does a full life cycle analysis to prove to me that it is worth the trade off considering ALL the hidden costs you so elegantly articulate, I am 1000% against this initiative.
Do people think new appliances grow on trees? It costs lots of energy to make the new stove/dryer/water heater that would have to be installed. It is a load on the environment to generate the replacement electricity. I do hope we get more sustainable solar and wind power but this initiative is a stupid solution. Better they put the $ into pipeline safety and under grounding all the electric lines.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.