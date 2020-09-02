Dear Editor:
I’m thankful to live in such a beautiful place that so many flock to. I’m not thankful to live where I cannot enjoy the beauty of the Coastside since March (despite shelter-in-place). Whether it’s weekdays, weekends, be it good weather or bad weather ... the people coming in from outside have no regard for parking rules, they leave their trash everywhere, which we pay to have cleaned up.
These are not tourists helping our local businesses flourish. The rule to stay within five miles of your home should be back in place and enforced!
Megan Mulderick
El Granada
You're taking my parking place, blocking my pristine view, breathing my air...
Sigh...
California Coastal Act, State Constitution and Federal Constitution allow free travel and commerce. The Pacific Ocean and California beaches have a right of navigation and use by all. Coastal Act provides access across property in terms of parking, roads, trails. Parks, Beaches, Marine Preserve are open to all.
There are competing interests. Recreation aids in reducing the stress of risks of CoViD 19, economic uncertainty and coping with cabin fever. Access to clean air during periods of excess wildland fire smoke, constitutes legitimate medical travel, particularly for the 1/3 of CoViD 19 "survivors" with persistent medical conditions.
The selfishness of the Coastside locals is what it is. It just encourages "people" that visit the Coastside to pack a jug of coffee, a lunch, gas up over the hill, "don't mess with the locals" and leave the overpriced Coastside services to the rich locals and "tourists" from afar, right?
Personally, I practice a pack it in, pack it out, closed wallet ethic for my Coastside visitation.
No guilt required:
Proximity of residence doesn't entitle any enhanced ownership.
The bulk of the cost of GGNRA, State Beaches, County Parks, Fitzgerald Marine Preserve, Highway 1 and Highway 92, Lantos Tunnel and all the improvements to these, was paid for by the taxpayers to the Federal Government, State Government and County Government. Coastside residents represent a fly speck of the taxpayer's contribution to these essential projects.
The City of San Francisco paid for Hetch Hetchy Dam, rights of way, water pipelines, Crystal Springs reservoir The Coastside has inadequate water to sustain its current population, without CCWD importing water from SFWD.
Sewage spills have been known to occur on the Coastside. SAM is a paragon of community cooperation.
The Coastside produces no gasoline, electricity or natural gas. 99% of the energy consumed on the Coastside is produced off the Coastside and imported to the Coastside.
The bulk of the food consumed on the Coastside is imported. Most of the pumpkins sold to visitors and tourists are imported.
When Coastsiders get wasted and have car crashes, they get transported to major emergency rooms and trauma centers over the hill. Same with most major hospitalization needs.
Before, various government agencies developed recreation areas, beaches and parks, the locals were rather poor stewards of those lands. Things like: illegal dumping, blocking fire lanes, illegal fireworks and gunfire, drinking and partying at night, illegal off road vehicles, off leash dogs hazarding wildlife, dogs off leash hazarding humans(He's friendly. He won't bite.)...
