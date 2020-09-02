  1. Home
Dear Editor:

I’m thankful to live in such a beautiful place that so many flock to. I’m not thankful to live where I cannot enjoy the beauty of the Coastside since March (despite shelter-in-place). Whether it’s weekdays, weekends, be it good weather or bad weather ... the people coming in from outside have no regard for parking rules, they leave their trash everywhere, which we pay to have cleaned up.

These are not tourists helping our local businesses flourish. The rule to stay within five miles of your home should be back in place and enforced!

Megan Mulderick

El Granada

