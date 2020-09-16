Dear Editor:
I’m thankful to live in such a beautiful place that so many flock to. I’m not thankful to live where I cannot enjoy the beauty of the Coastside since March (despite shelter-in-place). Whether it’s weekdays, weekends, be it good weather or bad weather ... the people coming in from outside have no regard for parking rules, they leave their trash everywhere, which we pay to have cleaned up.
These are not tourists helping our local businesses flourish. The rule to stay within five miles of your home should be back in place and enforced!
Megan Mulderick
El Granada
You have no right to tell your fellow citizens to stay close to home.
State Constitution and Federal Constitution allow free travel and commerce to all. State Constitution allows a right of navigation of the Pacific Ocean and access to beaches to all. California Coastal Act provides for access across property in terms of parking, roads and trails. Parks, Beaches, Marine Preserve are open to all.
If any Coastside or SMC elected officials takes any of this nonsense seriously:
https://www.aclunc.org/sites/default/files/Final_Complaint_for_filing_0.pdf
