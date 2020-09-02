Dear Editor:
Paradise
Cherished homes
She became fire
Palaces of memories
Strike a match
She became fire
Rage against injustice
Confetti in the wind
She became fire
Teachable moments
Masks and sensibility
She became fire
Sweet dreams
Forests of trees
She became fire
Scott Dewar
Moss Beach
Only poetry speaks the ineffable when the voice is speechless with grief.
Thank you, Scott Dewar.
