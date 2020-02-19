Seton Coastside Medical Center was called Moss Beach Hospital when I moved to the Coastside in 1976. From what I know, it was created as a community resource by Dr. and Mrs. George Goldthorpe.
It was there when I needed my nose stitched up after a car accident on Highway 1. Later, it was also there on one early Christmas morning when my mother-in-law had her hand munched by a new oven door, and a little later when my mother, then in her 80s, did a face-plant on the pavement after tripping on a crack. When my husband was on strike, it was there and I was able to work the night shift in the nursing home and emergency room. It was also there for a needed mammogram, blood work, and when my friend needed physical therapy. It was there that we left my mother-in-law to spend a few days in respite care with her buddies with whom she attended the Coastside Adult Day Health Care. When she had a sudden heart attack and died a few days later, we were treated with warmth and respect.
Finally, it was there, for more than two decades, for an annual trip at Christmas to share some songs, and an occasional tear with former neighbors, acquaintances and the mostly unknown people who were far from their ideal holiday surroundings.
Everything changes. Now the facility is up for sale by Verity, the owner after the Daughters of Charity. Under an agreement brokered with the attorney general of the state of California, the owners promised to keep the facilities open until 2025. Then they went bankrupt in 2018, and had an agreement for another company, SGM, Strategic Global Management to purchase it, but it backed out.
On Jan. 6, they announced the closure of St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Times, they have covered up the signs announcing emergency care, and are routing ambulances to other hospitals. Gradually, patients are being moved to other nearby facilities. Now each of the remaining properties are being handled individually.
Seton Coastside will be sold separately from Seton Medical Center in Daly City. We could lose it.
Does it matter?
First of all, it is important to consider the risk we face due to our limited ingress and egress in times of disaster. Every person reading this is aware of the terrible consequences of California wildfires. Our wooded hillsides are not immune. Half Moon Bay City Council and San Mateo County have been working diligently on disaster preparedness. In the worst-case scenario the Midcoast would be separated from Half Moon Bay. It is likely that we could be isolated from the rest of the county for a week.
It is logical to have at least two organized resources for medical care.
Secondly, it does not take much financial acumen to realize that a nursing home filled with people on MediCal and a small stand-by emergency room are not a good financial investment. Just breaking even is difficult. Quality is expensive.
However, if it is possible to not only keep the facility, but also retool it for our present and future needs, the investment would be priceless. And, who knows, a snapping oven door might grab one of your loved ones.
This letter, therefore, is being written to encourage community members to contact the Half Moon Bay City Council and the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to urge them to not only protect and advocate for the facility, but to search for creative financing and solutions so that this resource for our elderly, support for the tourist industry, and basic emergency care is protected.
MaryEm Wallace lives in El Granada.
