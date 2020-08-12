Dear Editor:
As a longtime historian of science and technology, I’ve generally found that technological fixes work better than moral prohibitions. For the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside to tell us not to use wipes because they clog the sewer system clearly doesn’t solve the problem, which has worsened with the coronavirus pandemic.
The problem is that wipes are usually contaminated with waste, human or otherwise. Where else are people supposed to put them if not in the toilet? SAM doesn’t offer that advice, and I doubt if many Coastsiders want to put waste-contaminated wipes in their waste baskets.
A positive solution would be for the sewer authority to use some of the funds it now spends on cleaning out sewer clogs to buy and distribute waste containers such as those used in hospitals and doctors’ offices to its customers. A sharps disposal container retails for about $10; 5,000 such containers would cost the sewer authority less than $50,000, the amount it has spent for a single period of sewer cleanout.
Positive reinforcement almost always works better than negative.
Richard Rhodes
El Granada
Put the wipe in a plastic bag and toss it.
