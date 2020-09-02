A recent Letter to the Editor describes how a 1992 plan to improve traffic flows into our community was undermined by an effort to limit development. Then-Half Moon Bay City Councilman Dennis Coleman claimed that “building more highways does not solve traffic congestion.” Not adding feeder roads also “does not solve traffic congestion.”
Efforts to place barriers in the way of future development have been extraordinarily successful. One result is worsening traffic congestion. Less evident is the additional impact this movement has had on housing availability and prices.
The no-growth faction became a major barrier to replacing an aging water main, the El Granada pipeline. This effort boiled over in a hotly contested election for the Coastside County Water District’s board of directors in 2001. The diameter of the replacement water main was claimed to be “growth inducing” despite having no impact on the capacity of the water system. The no-growth faction insisted upon a smaller diameter pipe during the regulatory and permitting process.
The engineering requirements eventually won the argument over the diameter of the pipeline, but the no-growth faction won too. It’s members demanded further barriers to growth and got them. The California Coastal Commission complied by limiting the water district’s ability to sell water, and linking future sales to road improvements as a condition for approving the pipeline replacement.
Today the sale of water is linked to traffic congestion as noted in the Local Coastal Program. Until the flow of traffic is improved the water district can only sell water for a limited number of priority uses, all defined in the LCP. Priority uses do not include affordable housing with subsidized rent or new moderately priced market rate housing.
The LCP defines the type and extent of development that is allowed here now and in the future. It is the primary plan for our community. A restriction on water sales linking it to road conditions is not formally part of the LCP, but it is a boundary condition or rule to which the LCP must comply. The unintended consequence of this restriction has been to make housing here unaffordable for many moderate-income families. This is a serious problem, because it changes the nature of community.
Our community lacks rent subsidized housing and affordable market rate housing for middle income residents and for young families just starting out. Many of the children born here who graduate from our public school system will join the teachers who taught them in not being able to afford to live here due to the high cost of housing.
The cost of water has contributed to this dilemma. Water for any purpose is still available in our community in a private market of previously purchased but not installed water services. These can be transferred from one property to another, so long as they have never been fully developed.
Today, to obtain and install a water service for a new residence costs approximately $130,000.
If the water district could sell water directly, this cost would drop by about $95,000. Adding $95,000 to the price of a house can put it beyond the reach of many potential moderate-income buyers. This added cost is entirely due to regulation. It is not a material, construction, or planning cost.
These rules are not immutable. They are not written in stone. Now is the time to ask our elected representatives to work toward changing these rules and to make them more consistent with the needs of our community. Affordable housing is just one of those urgent needs.
Jim Larimer is a resident of Miramar and a member of the Coastside County Water District board of directors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mr. Larrimer is so far off base it will take another opinion piece to correct him, but let's start with this: BAWSCA has forecast as much as a 68% cutback in SFPUC water supplies in a long drought. More population means less water for existing HMB Residents. And creating more sources of water supply (e.g. recycling) will increase the cost of water for EVERYONE - in effect making existing residents subsidize the newcomers, and those who profit from population expansion; Oh, and undermining the very affordability desired. Until CCWD proves it can provide adequate water supplies for current ratepayers IN A DROUGHT - HMB residents must focus on growth in QUALITY of Life, not QUANTITY. Read Table 7-4 of the current CCWD Urban Water Management Plan - they knew 5 years ago they faced a 47% drought water cutback, and now things are worse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.