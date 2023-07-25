Last week we learned of the death of a true Pacifica business pioneer. Rudy Mazzetti, founder of Mazzetti’s Bakery, was remembered on the bakery’s Facebook page and across the city. Services were held at St. Catherine’s of Siena Catholic Church in Burlingame on Monday.
“We hope to keep his legacy alive with another 50 years in business,” the bakery wrote on Facebook, which was followed by hundreds of comments from Mazzetti’s friends and those who loved his food.
The Tribune plans a full story about Rudy Mazzetti’s legacy in the Aug. 2 edition.
— Clay Lambert
