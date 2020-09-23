  1. Home
Dear Editor:

This was inspired by President Trump’s recent visit to California where science was once again spurned.

President Trump testifying in a congressional hearing:

Senator: Mr. Trump, please explain why you decided to end all funding for family planning which is integral to promoting reproductive rights.

Trump: Because the women don’t have anything to do with giving birth.

Senator: Excuse me?

Trump: A lot of people tell me that babies are not from the women.

Senator: Mr. Trump, it is a universally accepted concept in Biology that sperm from the man fertilizes eggs from the woman, forming a zygote which grows into a baby inside the woman’s womb.

Trump: Well, Biology doesn’t know and Biology is overrated.

Senator: (incredulously) Well, Mr. Trump, please tell us then, where do babies come from?

Trump: This is major and I think it’s incredible that you don’t know this!

Senator: Enlighten us, please!

Trump: I’ve seen this, I have actually witnessed this several times. Babies are being delivered by a large bird called a stork.

Senator: Uh…

Trump: It’s a tremendous system. There are phenomenal storks to deliver Republican babies and other storks to deliver everyone else. That’s what I’ve heard.

Senator: (dumbfounded) All those in favor of impeachment, say “Aye.”

All Democratic senators, plus Mitt Romney: Aye.

Senator: All those opposed?

All Republican senators, less Mitt Romney: Nay.

Don’t forget to vote in November!

N. Waite

Half Moon Bay

