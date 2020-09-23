Dear Editor:
This was inspired by President Trump’s recent visit to California where science was once again spurned.
President Trump testifying in a congressional hearing:
Senator: Mr. Trump, please explain why you decided to end all funding for family planning which is integral to promoting reproductive rights.
Trump: Because the women don’t have anything to do with giving birth.
Senator: Excuse me?
Trump: A lot of people tell me that babies are not from the women.
Senator: Mr. Trump, it is a universally accepted concept in Biology that sperm from the man fertilizes eggs from the woman, forming a zygote which grows into a baby inside the woman’s womb.
Trump: Well, Biology doesn’t know and Biology is overrated.
Senator: (incredulously) Well, Mr. Trump, please tell us then, where do babies come from?
Trump: This is major and I think it’s incredible that you don’t know this!
Senator: Enlighten us, please!
Trump: I’ve seen this, I have actually witnessed this several times. Babies are being delivered by a large bird called a stork.
Senator: Uh…
Trump: It’s a tremendous system. There are phenomenal storks to deliver Republican babies and other storks to deliver everyone else. That’s what I’ve heard.
Senator: (dumbfounded) All those in favor of impeachment, say “Aye.”
All Democratic senators, plus Mitt Romney: Aye.
Senator: All those opposed?
All Republican senators, less Mitt Romney: Nay.
Don’t forget to vote in November!
N. Waite
Half Moon Bay
