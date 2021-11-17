Two recent letters suggest that the funding problems our local public schools face are due to priorities in Sacramento and not a result of Proposition 13. They ignore the reality that in the 1970s, before Prop. 13 limited property taxes, California had the best public schools in the nation with student funding near the top of all states. Forty-five years after Prop. 13 limited property taxes, California’s public schools are in the bottom of all states in funding and performance. This is more than coincidence, it is cause and effect.
Prop. 13 has cleaved property taxes in half by giving generous tax breaks to homeowners who purchased homes years ago. Additionally, there are plenty of ways to transfer a low tax on a home purchased earlier to a new house, so moving within the state allows people to maintain a Prop. 13 limited tax liability. These tax breaks, subsidies, are not given to new first-time owners unless they acquired the property through inheritance.
Property taxes in the ’70s funded most of the cost of local government and still does in other states. The largest share of these taxes fund schools. Today, California is 37th among states in property taxes according to the Tax Foundation. California is the only state that treats capital gains as ordinary income making California’s income tax one of the highest in the nation. Our high capital gains tax is a result of Prop. 13, an attempt to make up for the loss of local tax revenues due to Prop. 13. Nevertheless the school funding gap remains extraordinarily large, equivalent to more than 10 percent of the total state budget.
For the last 45 years the CPI, a measure of inflation, increased annually by 3.5 percent. Property taxation in most states track the rate of inflation, but not in California. Prop. 13 has limited the growth of the taxes on continuously owned property to 2 percent over the same period. Additionally, there have been substantial real estate market price setbacks within this time frame. After the 2008 economic downturn, the average sale price for houses here sunk by 30 percent in two years and remained at price levels seen a decade earlier for three additional years before increasing again. Houses purchased during these market setbacks enjoy a low base rate from that point on.
Annual sales here on the Coastside represent 4 percent of all housing, new or previously owned. With so many ways to transfer a low property tax assessment and so few first-time buyers without these advantages, a 4 percent turnover is not enough to elevate the total property tax base to rise much above the 2 percent rate limit set by Prop. 13.
The expectation that annual housing sales would keep property tax collections on a par with inflation is mistaken. The power of compounded interest works in your favor only when the rate is positive; it becomes a reduction in taxation when negative. The differential rates between inflation and Prop. 13 limits, market fluctuations and added features to transfer tax advantage from an older residence to a newer one keep the growth of aggregate taxable property below the rate of inflation. This has negatively impacted public schools and local government.
The resistance to changing Prop. 13, restoring property tax equity and the mistaken belief that it fairly protects everyone, means that properly funding our schools will be difficult. Districts that have maintained quality schools have not waited for a fix from Sacramento. They maintain quality schools with significant parcel taxes. Our parcel tax for schools is one of the lowest on the Peninsula.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
