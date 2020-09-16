Please join me in welcoming Debra Hershon back to the Half Moon Bay Review. As publisher, Hershon has overall responsibility at the Review, including marketing, advertising, special publications and events, community outreach, print publications, online resources, and innovation. She also supports our editorial staff, led by Editorial Director Clay Lambert.
Hershon has deep Coastside connections, both as a former publisher of the Review and El Granada resident, and as the mom and grandmother of Coastsiders.
For the last eight years, she has honed her craft for Marin Magazine as associate publisher and director of marketing. Please welcome her back and let her know what you want to see from the Review.
Barbara Anderson will be leaving us after a short transition period to attend to family responsibilities in New York state. Anderson has been instrumental in growing the organization during these fast-moving first years of local ownership. She guided us through the pandemic and set the stage perfectly for our next publisher. Thank you, Barb!
Rich Klein, CEO, on behalf of your local ownership, the Coastside News Group.
Gee, I can't wait to read another one of her opinion pieces denying the existence of endangered red-legged frogs at Wavecrest, or calling for the widening of Highway 92 to two lanes in both directions all the way to Hwy 280, or advocating for the building of a new housing subdivision on pristine open space.
