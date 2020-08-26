Dear Editor:
I’ve recently drafted a petition to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Kamala Harris and Secretary David Bernhardt of the U.S. Department of Interior requesting more resources and support for our firefighting crews.
As Gov. Newsom said in his press conference on Friday, the additional immediate resources we have gotten are helping, but it is still not enough.
I wanted to provide our small communities with a collective voice to amplify our need for help. After reading articles from the last few years, we’ve been severely underresourced for years. This needs to change.
You may find the petition and information references here: http://chng.it/7xP7ZSRSJW. I’m writing in the hope you will share this petition with our community.
Patricia Lauritzen
Moss Beach
