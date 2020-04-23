Tonight, the Half Moon Bay City Council meets in closed session with city administrators and labor negotiators to discuss personnel costs at a time when revenues have fallen off the nearby bluffs. Let’s hope for better than a repeat of Tuesday.
On that night, facing millions in lost revenue as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Adam Eisen made an impassioned plea that his colleagues follow their own strategic priorities in a time of unprecedented financial travails. He called for immediate action to reduce personnel expenses. He suggested that he and his elected colleagues on the council take a 20 percent pay cut and that senior staff be furloughed one day each week. He had ideas to raise money through taxes and fees and suggested the city needed to tap into its emergency reserves.
When he was done, it was time for the other four councilmembers to weigh in. And what we heard was crickets.
The rest of the council offered absolutely nothing other than to accept the city manager’s recommendation to “defund” capital improvement projects to the tune of $1.8 million and shuffle money here and there. The projects that will not happen as a result include long-trumpeted street improvements and work necessary to shore up eroding coastlines, among many other things. There is currently no plan to fund them going forward.
One thing that has been off the table — at least until tonight’s meeting — is city staff positions, salaries and benefits. City Manager Bob Nisbet says staff layoffs and furloughs are the absolute last resort. In fact, some employees have been paid simply for being on call since the stay-at-home orders took effect. Would that taxpayers themselves were so fortunate.
Four city councilmembers agreed with staff’s recommendation that staff be untouched — despite what they must see in the world around them. Twenty-six million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks. Tens of thousands of San Mateo County residents have lost their jobs for the foreseeable future and quite possibly forever. Half Moon Bay residents are unable to pay their mortgages, let alone property taxes that are due in a week. The tourist engine that drives the city has completely seized and most hotels, restaurants and other visitor-service businesses on the coast have laid off workers.
Until today, anyway, the city has felt itself immune to these forces. The City Council has watched city staff salaries and benefits balloon by more than 80 percent since the 2016-17 budget year. Personnel costs are one of the largest components of the operating budget and to balance what’s left of it by cutting public projects to spare public employees is failing to read the room.
That is, until today. The mayor’s urgency on Tuesday was entirely appropriate even if the council was constrained from acting on specifics until they could be put on the agenda. The silence of his colleagues was inappropriate. Tonight, now that they have had some time to get their bearings, we’re hoping for leadership from the rest of the council too.
— Clay Lambert
I have to agree with Dr. Ullom. I was thinking a 33% furlough and 33% salary cut, and then we'll see about hiring back the furloughed workers when we see what the revenues are. But the simple concept is: Balanced Budget. In our business we forecast conservatively and when we got halfway into the year, and could (usually) see we were ahead of budget, THEN we'd considered non-essential expenses and investments. And I'm a Democrat!
Excellent summary, Clay. While our city council was mute about cutting the inflated personnel and salaries they created, the San Mateo city council voted to donate $400, 000 to their small businesses affected by this shut down. Businesses there can apply for $10, 000 grants, specifically for small businesses to cover rent, payroll, and health insurance, and to keep people employed for a 2 month period.
I have some faith in the city council and while I believe that staff has rightfully won the respect of the members of council at the end of the day I hope that the council members have the highest duty to the tax payers and citizens. Maintaining staff positions as an act of charity might be appropriate in a family business but not here.
At the meeting I watched Council member Ruddock observed that there would be a Closed Session Thursday (tonight). That's where personnel issues are supposed to be discussed. Among other things it would be a cruelty to employees to be discussing cuts in front of the employees. Businesses don't do that and neither should government.
They discuss hiring them in open session. They can discuss furloughing them in open session too.
The only options staff presented protected their jobs. The Mayor did his job and suggested staff come back with options that reduced staff. He suggested a 20% cut in pay and hours. The Mayor was not asking to discuss the firing of any single employee. He wanted to start a discussion about tackling the largest expense the city has.
Debbie Ruddock would not have that. Nisbet is not going to suggest it. He has already made clear that everything else goes before consideration of staff cuts begins.
Ruddock like Yosemite prefers the people's business be done behind closed doors.
Once decisions are worked out in Closed Session - the back and forth about "how about this one or maybe that one or let's think about that whole department or so and so is about to retire anyway" is hashed out of public view then there will either be a report out or another Closed Session could be called to hash some more. This is happening in other cities as well. Half Moon Bay is no exception. I looked at 4 newspaper websites on the other side of the hill and I didn't read about any Red Queen city councils exclaiming "off with their heads." These these things require due deliberation. Eventually the math wins.
"The City Council has watched city staff salaries and benefits balloon by more than 80 percent since the 2016-17 budget year."
They didn't watch it. they made it happen! We had twenty-six full time city employees in 2015-2016. Today we have forty-three. In 2015-2016 we were paying $390,000 for our arrears in contributions to maintaining the lifestyle to which they are accustomed of retired city employees. This year we will pay close to $900,000. Somehow our leaders missed the trend.
This is unsustainable.
Clay is wrong about the crickets. Eisen pressed on. Ruddock pitched a fit.
In this clip you will see the Mayor push back against staff recommendations and try to offer his own. Mayor Eisen dared to suggest that we need to cut staff hours and pay by 20%. Councilmember Ruddock tossed a tizzy. I have seen her treat others rudley in the past but this was way over the top: -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsVLUaCaXO8&feature=youtu.be&t=16700
Mayor Eisen gets it. Debbie Ruddock does not. Neither it seems to the other three.
Half Moon Bay Is Not A Staffocracy!!
