Council seemed remote
A screen grab from a City Council meeting held remotely on Tuesday in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Tonight, the Half Moon Bay City Council meets in closed session with city administrators and labor negotiators to discuss personnel costs at a time when revenues have fallen off the nearby bluffs. Let’s hope for better than a repeat of Tuesday.

On that night, facing millions in lost revenue as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Adam Eisen made an impassioned plea that his colleagues follow their own strategic priorities in a time of unprecedented financial travails. He called for immediate action to reduce personnel expenses. He suggested that he and his elected colleagues on the council take a 20 percent pay cut and that senior staff be furloughed one day each week. He had ideas to raise money through taxes and fees and suggested the city needed to tap into its emergency reserves.

When he was done, it was time for the other four councilmembers to weigh in. And what we heard was crickets.

The rest of the council offered absolutely nothing other than to accept the city manager’s recommendation to “defund” capital improvement projects to the tune of $1.8 million and shuffle money here and there. The projects that will not happen as a result include long-trumpeted street improvements and work necessary to shore up eroding coastlines, among many other things. There is currently no plan to fund them going forward.

One thing that has been off the table — at least until tonight’s meeting — is city staff positions, salaries and benefits. City Manager Bob Nisbet says staff layoffs and furloughs are the absolute last resort. In fact, some employees have been paid simply for being on call since the stay-at-home orders took effect. Would that taxpayers themselves were so fortunate.

Four city councilmembers agreed with staff’s recommendation that staff be untouched — despite what they must see in the world around them. Twenty-six million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks. Tens of thousands of San Mateo County residents have lost their jobs for the foreseeable future and quite possibly forever. Half Moon Bay residents are unable to pay their mortgages, let alone property taxes that are due in a week. The tourist engine that drives the city has completely seized and most hotels, restaurants and other visitor-service businesses on the coast have laid off workers.

Until today, anyway, the city has felt itself immune to these forces. The City Council has watched city staff salaries and benefits balloon by more than 80 percent since the 2016-17 budget year. Personnel costs are one of the largest components of the operating budget and to balance what’s left of it by cutting public projects to spare public employees is failing to read the room.

That is, until today. The mayor’s urgency on Tuesday was entirely appropriate even if the council was constrained from acting on specifics until they could be put on the agenda. The silence of his colleagues was inappropriate. Tonight, now that they have had some time to get their bearings, we’re hoping for leadership from the rest of the council too.

— Clay Lambert

