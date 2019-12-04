“Good job to Resist Density for keeping the county and MidPen honest (Review, Nov. 27). They claim to want transparency, but we know that’s the last thing they’re actually after. They know how unpopular and how inappropriate any development of this magnitude is on that parcel and how it puts people’s lives at risk to divert traffic directly into the highway. The resubmitted plan no doubt reflects a plan that diverts traffic through neighborhoods whose streets are too narrow to allow one-way traffic when cars are parked on the curbs, so they are hoping to keep their plans secret and force them through before we have an opportunity to organize.
