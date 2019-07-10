Our story on San Mateo County’s plans to educate, and perhaps cite, people who walk off-leash dogs in county parks brought a wave of online commentary. It sparked as much debate as anything we’ve published recently. Here is a sample.
“We dog-owners, who believe that dogs (especially young and energetic ones) thrive when they are able to exercise and play and socialize with other dogs off-leash, are only asking for fair access to our county parks. San Mateo County is the only county with zero sanctioned off-leash spaces. San Mateo County Parks should look for guidance from our neighboring counties for directions with dog management!”
— Anonymous
“The nature of the Coastside is not full amenities. Things like playgrounds, dog parks and athletic facilities have traditionally been in short supply. In its place is human-modified natural surrounding with many invasive non-native species, and damaging human use, including illegal dumping, off-road motorized vehicles, illegal firearm use, partying and dogs off-leash uncontrolled by humans. There are sensitive habitats. San Mateo County doesn’t have infinitive resources to correct all these past abuses … or quickly provide pet amenities for this or that special interest group.”
— Vince Williams
“Yes, ‘education’ is ‘1984’ speech for ‘warning.’ At the Midcoast Community Council meeting on June 12, the Parks person was offered real education from people with lots of dog experience, both as professionals and dog owners, but it was completely ignored. Given how many people in the county are dog owners, it is baffling how the Parks personnel and county supervisors seem to have no knowledge of dog health and care.”
— Anonymous
“If the coast loses Quarry Park and the bluffs as off-leash areas, the reality is that people will crowd into other areas to walk off-leash. County Parks has not considered the impacts of (these) actions on nearby open space. County Parks should be working with the community to manage, not banning off-leash at Quarry and the bluffs.”
— Anonymous
Well, since my full name is now out there, you might as well get the rest of what is in my head on this topic... I've enjoyed using the SMC MidCoast open spaces, when they were open private property and as they transitioned through POST and other organizations to government(GGNRA,SMC,SMC/GCSD) ownership and after. I think most are thrilled that much of the property that was privately owned and slated for development has been converted to public use, cleaned up and opened up to safer public access. There were activities on undeveloped private land, a private property owner could just let happen, insure against or ignore that at worst create minor regulatory or civil liability. Once a government agency takes over, those considerations can change dramatically. Governments operate open space and park lands differently than private entities, trails get closed, old foot bridges have to be replaced and brought up to current codes, there are ADA access issues, standards and codes for things like restrooms, public use patterns change and some public areas suffer from overuse and are closed and yes, past human accompanied by canine use can't be sustained given environmental and protection of other visitor considerations. For example, suppose some gangbanger from SF decided to take a drive down the coast and his off leash pitbull tears the limb off a toddler at a County park. Who's going to wind up compensating the toddler and their family? SMC or the gangbanger with no assets and going to prison? If SMC is lax in enforcement of its off leash law, its civil liability grows. There goes $2-3M that could have gone to remediation of past issues or park improvements. For DECADES San Mateo Code of Regulations Title 6 Section 6.04 ANIMAL CONTROL 070(a) Prohibited Conduct: has been on the books: "To be upon any public street, sidewalk, park, school ground, any public property, or upon any unenclosed premises in this jurisdiction unless the animal is properly licensed, if such licensing is necessary hereunder, and under the control of the owner by being saddled, harnessed, haltered, or leashed by a substantial chain, lead rope, or leash, which chain, lead rope, or leash shall be continuously held by some competent person capable of controlling such animal." Just because it WAS not a priority for the SMC Sheriff's Department to enforce, like regulations against illegal dumping, discharge of firearms, off road vehicle use, loud partying, vandalism, dumping of livestock and human effluent in creeks... doesn't make any of these activities LEGAL. The MidCoast and SMC is stuck with the results of decades of bad planning, illegal activities and quasi legal activities that now pose significant risk, like invasive species with high fuel load spreading into Wildland Urban Interface(WUI) and wildlands, pollution in Princeton Harbor and San Vicente Creek flowing into the FMR. There's a lot to clean up on the MidCoast. ...and the MidCoast doesn't exactly have a huge tax base. Anyone that has lived on the MidCoast for decades or moved here and did their due diligence should have known the bargain they were getting into. So, the "non-enforcement" of a County regulation 6.04.070(a) some how got "grandfathered" in some people's minds in the transition of Quarry Park and Pillar Point Bluff to SMC control. Well, that got dealt with last year: https://parks.smcgov.org/press-release/dog-ordinance-changes-approved It would do good to get some perspective and look forward at what life might be like on MidCoast in the future. The indigenous peoples the Spanish Explorers called the Coastanoans annually burned the chaparral to improve hunting and seed gathering. Europeans haven't adopted that practice and the wildlands are now unburned for decades, quite a fuel load. But, the Coastside had been blessed by regular fog. Fuel load in WUI and wildlands with global climate change causing more consecutive low humidity days for the fuel load and offshore winds spreading fires into urban boundaries and right down to bluffs and beaches, you may be looking at parks closed to humans, dogs and vehicles, during periods of high fire danger or longer periods. Or, California DWR saying, enough is enough, the SMC and MidCoast agencies have to pass bonds to clean up creeks and capture and treat non point source pollution runoff. What do MidCoast residents think about spending some money now to mitigate these issues before they become major future threats vs. an off leash dog park? The viceroys in RWC look at the MidCoast like a bunch of feuding heathen tribes. All this whining over trivial stakes is simply going to be looked at quizzically by them. But, hey, if you can get 4000 dog lovers battling the GGNRA in SF and Jackie Speier to call the Supes dog haters, maybe you got a chance... I'd suggest the dog owners that have a desperate need for an off leash dog park do what the residents of Moss Beach did for their HUMAN CHILDREN, given the paucity of parks and other family amenities on the MidCoast. The MB residents used a donated lot, developed their own park from donations and community support, then much later, someone failed to make property tax payments and a relative of a SMC Building Department Manager bought the park at a tax lean sale with plans to get rid of the park and put buildings on it and the Supervisors were shamed into buying it back and taking it over and operating it...
