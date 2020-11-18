“I would love to compliment the corner of Kelly and Highway 1. It looks so nice at the corner now that they have done some landscaping. If only we could get the ugliness of the area by the caboose to look better.”
— Anonymous
Your support is keeping our reporters on the ground so you and your neighbors can stay connected and informed, and we couldn't be more grateful. Thank you.
“I would love to compliment the corner of Kelly and Highway 1. It looks so nice at the corner now that they have done some landscaping. If only we could get the ugliness of the area by the caboose to look better.”
— Anonymous
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.