“I have three suggestions to help our Coastside traffic immediately, especially during our holiday season. One, do not allow any left turns on Highway 92. That would only bring more business into the downtown community. Two, a walking bridge over the highway at Surfer’s Beach. Three, get rid of the light at Frenchmans Creek. That light only accommodates a few residents and severely affects the flow of traffic.”

—Anonymous

