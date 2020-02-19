Dear Editor:
Everyone on the Coastside appreciates low-wage service workers, artists, teachers, first-responders and others who badly need affordable housing. We need to help them. But the answer is not a 71-unit development in Moss Beach. It does not belong here, where there are no jobs, and already way too much highway traffic.
Find a better location closer to employment and shopping. Moss Beach is not a dumping ground for the county’s affordable-housing problem.
Please tell the Board of Supervisors to protect Moss Beach from high-density housing.
John Maybury
Moss Beach
