Dear Editor:

Everyone on the Coastside appreciates low-wage service workers, artists, teachers, first-responders and others who badly need affordable housing. We need to help them. But the answer is not a 71-unit development in Moss Beach. It does not belong here, where there are no jobs, and already way too much highway traffic.

Find a better location closer to employment and shopping. Moss Beach is not a dumping ground for the county’s affordable-housing problem.

Please tell the Board of Supervisors to protect Moss Beach from high-density housing.

John Maybury

Moss Beach

