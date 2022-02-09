Last Tuesday’s City Council meeting was one for the ages, with not one, but two, epic failures on the part of Mayor Debbie Ruddock. The first debacle was the outcome of the electrification ordinance that the city had been working on for the past year.
The ordinance was clear in its recitals: “In 2016, the state of California enacted Senate Bill 32 to require greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.”
The council’s response to that legal requirement? Make it completely impossible for the city to comply by gifting the city’s biggest polluter a 23-year waiver from any requirement that they reduce their carbon footprint.
Turns out that Ruddock, after leading the charge on this issue for more than a year, decided to chat with the owners of the greenhouses in Half Moon Bay. Having done so, she then decided to pull her vote in favor of the ordinance at the second reading in December. (After having already voted to approve it two weeks previously…) At the time, she openly admitted that her about-face was due to a conversation she had with the greenhouse owners. The result of all this political expediency was to give greenhouses a free pass on natural gas use for 23 years, while simultaneously reducing mandatory phased changes to near nothing. (In the previous ordinance they had until 2030 to come into compliance.)
The second stunning turn came at the end of the meeting, but for that we need a little backstory.
At the Jan. 19 City Council meeting, at which the council was to review the four election redistricting maps that were presented, the council fairly efficiently zeroed in on a five-district map, known as 504c, before Mayor Ruddock intervened and tried to sway the council to consider a four-district solution with an elected mayor. (The council required the committee to come up with four maps, so the committee did so with the proviso that committee members were really only recommending one map.)
After roughly 15 minutes of pushing the four-district solution, Ruddock was shut down when Councilmember Robert Brownstone moved to accept the committee’s recommendation and to submit Map 504c for a “first reading” at the Feb. 15 council meeting. The motion passed, and in a normal world that would mean we were basically done with the redistricting process, and all that was left was basically formalities and some legal paperwork.
Which brings us to last Tuesday’s Council meeting.
At the end of the council meeting Ruddock “insisted” that a new item — to discuss the “process” of the redistricting — be added before the vote to approve the map at the next council meeting. She did this while making numerous (perhaps knowingly) false assertions that the process was corrupted or “abridged.”
Ruddock is quite clearly intending to try to reset the process back far enough so she can once again plead her case for an elected mayor, and she is cynically using a few angry residents in Cañada Cove as her foil. During the meeting, her attempt to manipulate the process was so clear Brownstone repeatedly cautioned Ruddock that “we do not want to look like we have our fingerprints all over this …” Nonetheless, Ruddock seems determined to force the rejection of the nonpartisan redistricting committee’s work in favor of her own “more informed” (and transparently self-serving) position.
The thing Ruddock seems to have forgotten is that the whole reason the council appointed a redistricting committee was to avoid self-interested decisions that result in districts tailored for the needs of the incumbent council members. The seven-member committee that was appointed to do this did an absolutely stunning job — one so good in fact that the majority of the council, after a lengthy debate adopted it without alteration.
There was a time when I looked up to Ruddock as a capable legislator who worked with integrity and the interests of her community at heart. Then came her ill-advised suit against SAM, which will cost us around $1.5 million, as well as the events described above. Sadly, for me, that time has now past.
David Eblovi lives in Half Moon Bay.
"Greenhouse gases" and actual "greenhouse owners" in the same editorial?? I did not know that green plants, whether grown in greenhouses or elsewhere, are source of C02. I thought green plants help to absorb CO2.
"I thought green plants help to absorb CO2." -- Tyler Durden
You think about as deeply as they do. Which is not very deep. Let's take a look at what you are sayin.
You say you didn't know that green plants grown in a green houses cause CO2 emissions. To start with, your notion is silly when it comes to the plants grown in local green houses. Those plants only temporally lock up CO2. But where do you think that CO2 ends up when the plant is tossed in the trash are smoked in a pipe?
Have you had time to do the math? Good. As we all should be able to agree, growing ornamental plants and mary jane, could only be, at best, CO2 neutral. I know that Tyler is smart enough to figure that out for him self. Maybe he prefers to cast himself as being ignorant.
Which when you think about it, might be his plan. Surely Tyler knows that electricity is used to generate light in a green house. I gotta believe that Tyler has notice the glow in the night sky caused by green house light pollution. I guess it is possible he dose not understand the implications or maybe the believes as Rarback does that electricity does not cause CO2.
It gets even dumber. Tyler seems to have missed the point. Burning natural gas is what keeps green houses warm enough to grow plants. in a green house. I guess Tyler didn't factor that into his math.
So, what we have is the growing of plants that will only temporarily lock up CO2 using lots of CO2 generating electricity and CO2 emitting natural gas. As you can see folks, there are people on both sides of this issue that have problems with thinking though the implications of what they are asserting. We end up with ignorant statements like, "Electricity Is Emission Free'"and , "Gosh, I thought CO2 was plant food".
Discourse in our society has been reduced to the level of Huffington Post /Fox News click bait. I know that Tyler is smart enough to figure out that his observations in this case are about as thoughtful as a pronouncement from a kindergartner. Not to be out done, Rarback, Penrose, and Brownstone are not shy about of spouting the same kind of childish nonsense.
America is doomed and we are the ones dooming us.
I sympathize with your concern, but there are 3 things needed to fix the leadership in HMB that spent money on libraries and lawsuits, instead of fixing the sewers: Candidates. 3 of them. The election is coming... line up capable people to run against the council members you find unsatisfactory.
Not worth it Perspective. We have had Preservationist councils and Expansionist council. We have had redneck councils and bleeding heart councils. None of them, none, have ruled better than the others. No one.
The Review prefers politicos like Ruddock and Muller. They prefer slogans vs sober thought. Unfortunately, the Review knows exactly how shallow our community is.
And here is the truth Perspective. It ain't our leaders. It is us. And you sir, are one of us two. Unless and until we all get that there are no slam dunk good guys nor slam dunk bad guys, we will keep getting what we deserve. People who tell us what we want to hear.
So tell us Perspective, now that it has been established that the pipes that connect various neighborhoods to the sewer plant are to be paid for by all of us, how much should our neighbors in the Northern Confederation be paying for the pipe that connects Ocean Colony, Moonridge and Canada Cove to the system? If a recall correctly, one of the winning arguments was that there was a need to connect all of the various neighborhoods in order to make the project more economically feasible. That being so, I would think the pipe that runs along Hwy One is there responsibility of all of us Coastsiders. If not for the pipe in the North, HMB would have had to bear all the costs of the Sewer Plant.
Does not the participation if HMB citizens at the far South end of the pipe warrant the same kind of, oh I don't know, reciprocity? Why is the tube between you and SAM partially my responsibility but the tube between me and SAM none of yours?
