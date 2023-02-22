There have been many recent articles about more affordable housing. And it’s true there's a need for it. There's also talk of providing housing for many of the people who work in our community because home prices and rents are too high.
Well, unfortunately, life doesn't work that way. People live, among other things, where its affordable to them. When I bought my first home I really wanted to live in Woodside, but I couldn't afford it, so I ended up here, which had a lot of the same attributes but added an extra 30 minutes to my commute each way. I'm sure people who work on the Peninsula would like to live there as well for a variety of reasons. Anybody can live there as long as they can write the check.
There are several reasons why this whole affordable housing debate is just a lot of talk with no real quick fix. First, this is a Peninsula and land is limited. The growth of Silicon Valley and the biotech industries have attracted a lot of high paying jobs forcing home prices to be among the highest in the country. Only 5 percent of homes sold were under $1 million while almost 50 percent were over $2 million. In fact, there were more sales over $5 million than under $1 million!
The coast's situation is a little different, but our anti-growth policies over the years have made the idea of adding more affordable housing here unattainable. The voters passed very strict growth limits of around 60 homes a year for the entire area, so that limits things immediately. We have a very strong anti-growth segment that is opposed to everything and successfully fights aggressively to stop or delay all projects, some for decades. We have sold thousands of acres of our land to open space groups, which reduces supply and our tax base. Building permits are very expensive and the approval process for large developments takes years. We have constraints on our infrastructure to where a water connection from Coastside County Water District (if you can find one) costs upward of $100,000. There are probably others I've haven't mentioned too. And lastly, there's the California Coastal Commission that's guaranteed to stretch projects out further.
We do have hundreds of acres of vacant land along Highway 1 from Ocean Colony to Miramar that could be developed, but a long time ago our leaders zoned this land planned unit development owned by hundreds of individuals that have been zoned almost worthless. There's also the city's $20 million Beachwood parcel that sits empty.
The fact is we could build more homes here, but the politics and litigious attitude of the community make this an impossibility. People here even sued the water company for trying to replace aging pipes along Highway 1 as growth-inducing.
It’s highly unlikely any of this is going to change, so that means there won't be any affordable housing or large-scale projects here in the near future. And for many that's just fine. Why won't our leaders be straight with us instead of making empty promises and admit they created this problem that realistically can't be undone.
Steve Hyman is a resident of Half Moon Bay.
I feel our community is made up of many different groups with different and sometimes opposite agendas, But they do seem to have one thing in common and that's anti growth. Each of these groups seem successful in pushing their positions. Its not that the community here is against people less successful (my guess) but for their own reasons want to maintain the small town charm of this place and maintain the status quo. That's why they moved here. Otherwise they could have lived in San Mateo or Walnut Creek.
But to me the biggest and long term obstacle to growth are the politicians. They are the ones who a long time ago zoned almost 1000 acres of land along Hwy 1 PUD with highly restrictive zoning making the property now almost worthless. And now after devaluing all this land, they are trying to use their power of eminent domain to take this land by force for pennies on the dollar.
They have blocked and sued projects for decades wasting millions of our tax dollars on losing lawsuits. A few examples are North Wavecrest, Pacific Ridge, Big Wave, and my favorite the $20 million fiasco of Beachwood that almost bankrupted our town.
The politicians through their control of the building process have created a torturous, expensive multi year process to further obstruct many projects. Some projects going on now for over 7 years are Dunes Beach, Hotel south of town and even Mid Penn's Moss Beach affordable housing project.
Some of the leaders who were around in the 80's and 90's squandering millions of dollars on litigation trying to stop everything are back in power now.
So to me, while they are the main obstruction to solving the housing problem, you add to this the other anti-growth and you have the recipe for the status quo. And adding to all of this is the Coastal Commission that is guaranteed to add years of more delays and expense.
Like I said, its a problem without a realistic timely solution. So let's stop wasting our time talking about something that realistically can't be solved now and focus on things we can agree on and do it.
Steve, blame the politicians if that makes you feel better but you missed a point that you succinctly made.
"But they do seem to have one thing in common and that's anti growth."
They is us and we elected them that did what they said they would do. We bear the responsibility, not the politicians. There are plenty, just like us, in Walnut Creek, San Mateo, and indeed, all across the fruited plains. People who care more about their views and the reptiles than people. People who really care, they really do, but think their neighborhood is not the right place for anybody other than folks like them. They really care.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/23/trumplow-income-housing-suburbs-400155
A lot of time has been wasted talking about it. We agree on that. The problem can be solved . You should have seen Ruddock the other night. All she say was things were hard and we all needed to empathize with her because things are really hard. Phffft. She and our os so compassionate city council have voted to spend more money taking land off the market than on housing.
The laws can be changed. Until we elect people who care more about people than reptiles and pretty views, the laws will stay as we demanded they be.
"...and focus on things we can agree on and do it."
Agreed. What would those things be?
"Why won't our leaders be straight with us instead of making empty promises and admit they created this problem that realistically can't be undone." -- Steve Hyman
Because they know people like you prefer that people who provide the basic services that make life so pleasant live someplace other than amongst us.
"And for many that's just fine." -- Steve Hyman
Exactly!!! The problem is not our leaders. It is US. Many of US are fine and dandy with low wage workers living in third world conditions as long as WE don't see it. All of the people who need low wage housing are ALREADY here. The keep our food, cheap. They stock the shelves, cheap. The prepare our food and wash the dishes, cheap! They clean the toilets, mow the lawns, build our gazebos, and maintain our infrastructure, cheap!
Then as Steve Hyman does, WE prefer THEY live someplace else but maintain the cheap. Such as Hyman believe that our lives would be even better if the people who make our lives so nice, so cheaply, weren't here. He and THEY really think we could do with out the people who live in substandard housing. And THEY know that there a millions of desperate people who will do the work that makes things so cheap for US.
The problem isn't land, WE have plenty to build on. The problem isn't water, the bringers of cheap abundance, THEY, are already here. The problem isn't money, there is plenty to be had and made. The problem isn't our leaders, WE chose them.
The reason housing is so messed up here and in America is for many of US, that's just fine!!!!
Steve, even though you still seem to be confused as to who is responsible, you hit this one out of the park.
