The Cabrillo Unified School District like other urban school districts in California is contemplating building housing for teachers. This is the canary in the coal mine for a problem that grows larger every year in California. Prop. 13, which took effect in 1976, is one of the primary reasons for this phenomenon.
According to the Urban Institute, property taxes fund the largest share of local government. Since 1976, properties that do not change hands will not experience a property tax increase larger than 2 percent. Today even selling a property and buying a new one can preserve a limited property tax rate tied to an earlier purchase.
Prop. 13 was supposed to allow older homeowners nearing retirement to stay in their homes preventing higher property taxes from forcing them to sell during their golden years. It has more than accomplished that goal.
An oceanfront home in Moss Beach purchased in 1976 for $175,000 today has a market value of $3.6 million. If still owned by the 1976 buyers, they not only have an exceedingly low annual property tax bill, but, relative to a new owner of an equivalently valued property, they received an annual tax subsidy worth $32,000 last year. This subsidy grows larger with every year of ownership. This negative tax subsidy for long-term ownership almost equals the starting salary of a new teacher in the Cabrillo Unified School District.
Is it any wonder that teachers cannot afford to live here? We are encouraging people to stay in their homes with large tax subsidies while at the same time not paying teachers a salary high enough to own or rent an apartment near where they teach.
The San Mateo County Association of Realtors publishes the average selling price of houses sold on the Coastside every year going back for decades. Based on these annual average sales values, properties here on the Coastside have risen in value by somewhere between 5.2 percent and 6 percent annually every year since 1976. But property taxes on the other hand have never risen by more than 2 percent any year since 1976.
The Federal Reserve annually publishes the Consumer Price Index, which reveals what $1 today will buy compared to what it would buy last year. To stay even in purchasing power from year to year since 1976 your income must increase by at least 3.5 percent annually or you will lose purchasing power.
The funds to support public schools come primarily from property taxes. The cost to operate public schools track the CPI. Since property taxes have never grown annually by more than 2 percent in any year since 1976, public school funding has shrunk by as much as 1.5 percent relative real cost to operate our schools each year. It should be no surprise that teachers can no longer afford to live here.
Gov. Edmund Brown signed legislation in the 1960s creating a master plan for higher education in California. It included free tuition at state colleges and universities. In the ’70s, on a per student basis, California was in the top 10 of states in funding public education. California was No. 1 in public school performance too.
Prop. 13 changed that. The change was accelerated by canceling Gov. Brown’s master plan. Today, California public schools are in the bottom 10 of states in both funding and performance. Only the University of California, despite losing 80 percent of its state funding, remains at the top today. The university has achieved this outcome by winning research grants from government and industry and with substantial tuition charges.
Those generous tax subsides older homeowners receive for not selling their homes have come at a steep price for today’s children. Even educational opportunity after high school graduation comes with a high price tag.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.