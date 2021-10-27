Recycled water will be a significant issue in the future of California and the Coastside. The existing drought makes this an even more important issue. There have been two recycled water projects discussed at the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside.
The first project was to use an existing pipeline from SAM to the Ocean Colony Golf Course, with possible drop points for farms along the way. This project made it through the cost analysis phase with a pricing structure agreed upon by all parties involved. A dispute then arose between SAM and the Coastside County Water District, since CCWD demanded total control over distribution of the water. This project was sadly abandoned.
The second project included the city, CCWD, SAM, Granada Community Service District, and the Montara Water and Sanitary District and the parties met regularly to discuss various options. This committee reached a point where drawings were created with 25 percent of the details of the final project.
This was significant because the committee could then start the state approval process and begin searching for grants. Grants were considered to be a significant possibility, because the project would greatly reduce the effluent going out to the ocean. At the committee’s final meeting it was agreed that we would immediately go out for bids on the project.
With the existing Coastside geography, it was known that none of the proposed recycled water would ever head north from the city to the unincorporated Coastside. All the water would be used in Half Moon Bay. The two northern districts, GCSD and MWSD, paid their half of the analysis charges and agreed to pay half of the full project because it was the right thing to do for the community. A total of approximately $440,000 was spent on these two projects with the northern districts paying their $220,000 share.
Unfortunately, shortly after the final recycled water meeting, Half Moon Bay threw the proverbial wrench into the process when it filed its infamous lawsuit against SAM and the two neighboring sanitary districts. With changes in technology, new environmental laws, cost increases and additional options that are now available, the money spent on the analyses is probably a total loss. Everything will have to begin again from scratch.
For city residents, the most ironic part is that the northern agencies were going to foot half of the bill for them. With the lawsuit still in full swing and lawsuit costs heading into the millions of dollars, it is uncertain what the next version of the recycled water project will look like. The biggest loss, of course, is that the millions spent on the lawsuit would have funded a significant amount of the project cost.
Ric Lohman lives in Montara. He is a member of the Montara Water and Sanitary District board of directors.
Recycled water has already become an essential source of urban water use in Southern California. If you have had a drink of water from a water fountain at Disneyland, you have experienced the use of recycled water. Lohman’s opening sentence, “Recycled water will be a significant issue in the future of California and the Coastside,” is correct.
Recycled water for non-potable water uses such as gardens, lawns, and flushing toilets is a possibility. This would require the addition of a second water distribution system to deliver this non-potable water to users. If the community decided to use non-potable recycled water to irrigate backyard gardens and lawns in residential neighborhoods, we would have to install a second set of water mains in every neighborhood slated for this use of non-potable recycled water. Any residence that wanted to use this water to flush toilets would have to install the necessary plumbing separate from the potable water system they already have. Non-potable water cannot be mixed with potable water, they conform to different standards for health and safety.
The golf course already owns a pipeline that could be improved to serve their needs, but this would be a one customer system. The entire community should benefit for a recycling project and not just indirectly.
By far the most expensive part of any water or sewer system is the cost of developing and maintaining the processing and distribution systems, the hardware or infrastructure of the utility. Recycling to create non-potable recycled water is the most expensive way to use recycled water.
Wastewater is treated today in Southern California and on the International Space Station to a level equivalent to any source of potable water known today. The technology to do this has been available for decades and in use across the planet, in space, and here in California for decades.
Recycling wastewater to the high standard required for potable water is the best path forward in terms of making our community water secure for the future. It would also have the lowest total cost to implement and operate and does not require duplicating the water distrubtion system, one of the largest single costs for every water utility.
It would be easy to plan for water recycling and implement it if we had one water and sewer district serving all of us. Currently there are five different entities that manage our water and sewer systems!
Consolidation would end lawsuits, reduce duplication of function, and put the community onto a sensible path for the future. Consolidation would make doing the public’s business, securing our sustainable water future a reality instead of a wish.
As usual, Mr. Lohman omits key details which hurt his case.
Anyone who followed the project knows that the recycled water was not good enough quality for the only major customer - the golf course. Coincidentally, the golf course owns the pipelines he mentions. Those pipelines currently serve up well water to the golf course - wells near SAM that the golf course owns.
Why would Mr. Lohman leave out these key details on purpose?
Treating the water and selling it to the golf course for WAY more than they already pay for water makes sense to literally zero people. Again - economics and telling the whole truth seem to evade Mr. Lohman.
I'd like to understand this comment, but something seems missing. If the golf course is using Well Water, isn't that Drinkable/Potable? Wouldn't that water be usable for more supply, and the recycled water thus of value? If CCWD is not even involved with that water acquisition and distribution, then doesn't the City have other needs for it? And what evidence exists that the completed designed project would not meet the quality standards, when the design was final? If the City was sure the recycled water would NOT meet usable standards and did NOT have a customer who wanted it, why did they drag everyone into wasting $440K? Can you explain, because this just doesn't add up....? Thanks.
