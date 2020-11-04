I have to admit, I like to drive. Behind the wheel is a place of serenity for me. Yes, even surrounded by all the tailgaters, and cut-you-off-ers, and impatient speeders endangering the lives of others as well as their own, I find a sense of peace and tranquility.
I fully realize that I am contributing to things that are not very good for humanity, both on a global (climate change) and local (Highway 1 traffic) scale. But like many folks in our society, I have a great ability to compartmentalize my actions. I am able to rationalize and reason and hide away my less-than-responsible behavior under a cloak of deniability and self-righteousness. For example, one such rationalization is that while in my fossil fuel-guzzling cocoon, I am able to ponder life’s mysteries, contemplate issues great and small, and nurture my inner spirituality.
Yes, my car is my church.
A recent service occurred while I was driving west on Highway 92, back to the Coastside after an errand over the hill. The traffic was, as to be expected these days, lurching and halting forward like a caterpillar on an errand of no great urgency.
As we crested the hill and coasted down the road, accelerator pedal optional, I noticed a line of traffic cones to the right, then a highway maintenance truck, and then a crew of reflector-vested folks sporting large garbage bags at their hips, unenthusiastically plucking litter from the roadside.
My first musing was to wonder what infractions these poor souls had been guilty of. How many unpaid tickets, what level of misdemeanor malfeasance had landed them here, roadside, sucking up exhaust fumes on a Tuesday morning on a mission of highway beautification. “Yes, Mr. Collins, we’re going to let you off easy. Your sentence is 45 hours of community service and a 38 percent greater likelihood that you will contract lung cancer. Court is adjourned.” The gavel slams.
Upon passing these poor unfortunates, I turned my attention to the task on the road ahead of them. What treasures would they be clearing from the roadside as part of their community service? And then I saw something I’ve seen many times before, no, something I see every day but that has become such a common sight that it has retreated into the background of my consciousness. Visual white noise.
There were loads of discarded cups and cans and bottles. All manner of paper products such as crumpled napkins, envelopes, tire-streaked loose-leaf paper. Plastic forks and spoons, plastic foam containers with coagulated clumps and remnants of refried beans, cheese and salsa. A Pez dispenser, a quarter of a watermelon, a torn T-shirt, the head of a doll. Shoes, sandals, slippers, sneakers — some paired, some going stag. All manner of metal objects, including wire clothes hangers and half of a pair of pliers. A plastic bag impaled on a pampas grass stalk fluttering in the air like a flag marking a battlefield.
The climax of my church service was at hand. The punchline of the sermon. For the great majority of these objects, this litter, this detritus, someone had made the decision to toss it out of their car window. Not just someone. Many someones.
And this is the fundamental problem of today’s society. There are just too many folks who live among us who are thoughtless, to put it kindly, or just lack any consideration of others. From here, all of society’s ills can be forensically tracked.
For one as well versed in compartmentalization and rationalization as I am, it's a short leap to conclude that this is just part of the delicate human ecosystem. Litterers and their product, litter, makes it possible for those convicted of a variety of civil ills to avoid jail time and pay their debts to society in a productive way. The irony doesn't escape me that it may well be that one of those venial sinners was picking up their very own litter.
But enough of this. The gas gauge is leaning a tad too close to E. It’s time to fill ’er up. Amen.
Edwin Ferran is a resident of El Granada and a member of the Church of Highway 92.
