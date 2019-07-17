School is a place of learning and enrichment in finding yourself. It is the place where your life starts. How would you like to be greeted with the same ugly, gray and dull chain-link fence that surrounds the entirety of your learning center? It could be almost as if you are entering a prison yard. This is not the view we want young students to see. We need to show them that school is a great place to be, and, in the case of Pescadero Elementary School, we can start by gradually beautifying the area around its students.
Beauty is important as well. Humans are visual creatures. Beauty entrances us and brings us in. It is inviting. The easier something can rest upon your eyes, the better you will react toward it.
The fence that now surrounds Pescadero Elementary School is anything but pretty. Mary Windram, a member of the South Coast Artist Alliance and of the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District board, said one of her school board colleagues said the fencing around the elementary school “is an eyesore.” This comment marked the start of a new project, one that involved Windram, Shannon Webb, and three high school students, Paola Vazquez, Emilia Corona and myself. We are also planning to bring in students in the Panther Camp, Pescadero’s summer school, into the project.
As Windram puts it, “fencing is a big expense, one for which we do not have sufficient funding given other priorities.” This is why we have decided to focus on the most important place, the entrance. We plan to make the entrance fence a little more attractive, as this is what all students see before entering the grounds. To do this, we want to bring a variety of colors and patterns into the fence to liven things up.
We also want to be considerate about the earth. One of our ideas was to collect recycled material, like plastic water bottles, and paint them. Later on, the colored plastic will be cut and together the pieces made to form a greater picture. Being experienced in decorating chain-link fences, artist Michelle Echenique showed us that this type of art, recycled art, can be visually pleasing.
She also brought forth another idea for us: The use of keys hung on the fence appealing to the eyes — and ears. As the wind blows through the keys, a beautiful sort of wind chime sound emits from them clinking against each other. Another object that can be used for this effect is bottle caps. We may add one or the other and incorporate it into the fence.
Further into the project, we hope to come up with many more ideas for the fence. When we are finished, we hope the end product of the fence will produce a more welcoming vibe.
Emely Vazquez is a Pescadero High School student and an intern at the Half Moon Bay Review. She is part of the Puente Youth Internship Program and is herself an artist.
