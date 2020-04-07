This is a very difficult time for all businesses. For non-essential businesses, revenue flow has stopped completely. For many essential businesses, the demand is high, requiring individuals to put themselves at risk to serve others. Restaurants are trying to survive by changing their business models while also following the everchanging protocols. Business owners are scrambling to cut expenses and find creative ways to survive during this crisis.
The Review is no different. I am tasked with drastically cutting our expenses to try and lessen the impact of losing thousands of dollars in advertising revenue each week. Our situation is interesting. We have been deemed an essential business. We are working longer hours, with all hands-on deck (remotely) providing important information on the coronavirus and its impact on our local community. Yet, we are doing this while suffering huge financial losses.
Unfortunately, we will not be able to sustain our important local journalism without the support of our readers. It’s been almost a year since the Review began asking readers to subscribe in order to use our website. Some people might wonder what prompted us to initiate a call to action to our readers to subscribe or become higher level members. The decision did not come easy. We’ve always believed everyone should have access to reliable community news and information; charging for that access was uncomfortable.
The reality is good journalism and credible information isn’t free. Like any small business we must pay salaries, mortgage and a multitude of expenses necessary to produce quality news.
Most recently, we have added an option at hmbreview.com to allow you to donate to our efforts. We are asking for the support of the community to help keep us afloat during these very difficult times and into the future.
I would like to thank those who have already donated and those who send us appreciative words these last few weeks. It’s been a humbling experience.
As many know, we are not alone. Over the last few years, many local newspapers have closed. That has left communities without a watchdog, community advocate or source of local stories that instead go untold. We are committed to doing everything possible to keep it from happening here.
If you have a Coastside business, let us be your partner. Let us work with you to provide creative solutions to get the word out to your patrons. Now is a time for us to work together and think outside of the box. Tell us what you need, and we will work with you to find ways to help you survive this current crisis and thrive into the future.
I consider myself fortunate to have grown up right here on the coast. Throughout the years I’ve seen a lot of changes, but one thing remains the same: this community comes together when times are tough. I’m proud of my community and I know we will get through this together and we will be stronger when this is over.
The Review office is currently closed to the public and most of our employees are working from home. Our editorial team is continuing to work together, meeting virtually and pursuing stories that are of interest and important to the residents of the Coastside. We are continuing to keep our readers informed around the clock with the latest and most accurate news and information during this pandemic. Thank you for your continued support.
— Barbara Anderson
Thank you for your continued commitment to the Coastside. We are a better community because you are here!
You've got to be kidding.. . fourth paragraph, "The reality is good journalism and credible information isn't free." Yes, indeed it is. The Daily Journal has been producing high quality journalism with stories that include complete details, unlike the HMB Review. Frequently I turn to The Daily Journal for enhanced details on local stories. Why do I have to do that, Clay? Furthermore, it is always interesting to read how HMB Review staff "interpret" public events. On several occasions I have viewed public events and then read Review reports which greatly enhanced elements of the story to promote the Review's "agenda". This is not what constitutes credibility and is a disservice to the reader. I realize that exaggeration / sensationalism sells, but it is an integrity issue. Speaking of integrity, how can a for-profit business such as the Review be so bold as to ask for money. What about all of the small businesses along Main Street who do not have such a public forum with which to solicit funds? I will miss the HMB Review especially the Sudoku puzzles.
What we might learn from Sweden
The reasoning that the economic halt is too costly strikes me as "amoral calculus." Example: Ford made a car, the Pinto, that would often burst into flames in a rear-end collision because of a design flaw. The executives at Ford decided that paying lawsuits was cheaper than a recall. Never mind the preventably-incinerated occupants of the cars. In the end, Ford ended up paying for lawsuits and had to do a recall (along with facing criminal prosecutions).
The alternative: just letting the disease run its course, could be far more costly. A case of jumping from the frying pan into the fire. Sweden is experimenting with that alternative strategy (though moderately so -- what the Swedes call "lagom" -- balanced moderation). Time will tell if that was a wise course.
Here, it could be a question of wealth versus health if one side of the argument goes to extremes, and because of the demographics, it would mostly be manifested as eldercide.
On the other hand, if the economy crashes, elders will be faced with the prospect of poverty when their retirement savings become far less valuable -- and they don't have time to live out whatever delay it takes for the economy to recover. Eldercide again.
A balance needs to be achieved. And arguing either side to extremes promotes a move away from that balance.
That's the tragedy of our times. Only the extremists are given voice. That harms all of us.
