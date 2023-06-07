A court-ordered agreement created Sewer Authority Mid-coastside, the result of years of fighting over who should pay for sewer services after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency demanded an end to the pollution produced by its three-member sewer districts. That battle has continued to the present.
The war between neighbors within our small community has continued fueled by factions who continue to elect and re-elect many of the principal antagonists. They would rather fight than fix a flawed agreement and complete the work left undone after almost 30 years of battle.
The agreement benefits some while it harms others. Whether you see black or white in the pages of the agreement depends entirely on which side of the good or bad of it you happen to be on. The agreement was flawed, unbalanced and hastily made to avoid a costly court-threatened fine. Now after decades of continuing debate, the utter insanity of this hasty agreement has reached a new zenith of leaderless gridlock.
The dispute is based on what appears at first to be a sensible feature: Customers in HMB’s service area produce half the inflow to the treatment plant. Their numbers in terms of all the customers served by SAM, however, only represent about 42 percent of all SAM customers. Two neighborhoods within the city receive their sewer services from Granada Community Services District and not from Half Moon Bay. Local businesses serving every SAM customer produce the largest flows into the treatment plant. They are all located within Half Moon Bay. This explains how half the wastewater treated comes from just 42 percent of all SAM’s customers.
The disagreement is not about the division of costs at the treatment plant, it is about the collection system. The collection system transports wastewater from customer locations to the SAM plant. Much of this system is sewer lines from individual customers into street mains. These are by agreement the responsibility of each individual member of SAM.
The major sewer mains transporting wastewater from Montara Water and Sanitary District and GCSD, however, by agreement are a shared responsibility despite transporting not a single drop of wastewater produced by Half Moon Bay customers. If the same proportional use formula used to divide treatment costs had applied to all parts of the system, the city would have no fiscal responsibility to fix or improve these sewer mains. Therein lies the dispute. These sewer mains are all old, failing, and in need of replacement. Half Moon Bay customers, 42 percent of the total, according to the hasty agreement made under duress, must pay for half their replacement cost.
MWSD President Scott Boyd argues that during the recent winter storms not flowing wastewater through these sewer mains from MWSD and GCSD spared everyone, including Half Moon Bay residents, from a disastrous failure of the SAM plant. That is true. MWSD and GCSD held back their wastewater, saturated with storm water, during these storm events.
After decades of dispute, the SAM plant is badly in need of renovation and expansion. The maintenance and needed improvements to the SAM treatment plant and the collection system have all been deferred. The consequence of neglect is focused now on the collection system. A recent engineering estimate told the SAM board that $40 million is also needed to renovate and improve the SAM plant to make it safe during storms. That about $2 million per year has accumulated yearly for more than two decades to reach such a large value is the disaster that awaits all of us if this senseless argument continues much longer.
Climate change will only mean that the threat of disaster will grow if we do not upgrade and harden the treatment plant. Our community also lacks a storm water disposal system. Stormwater going directly into the ocean is bad for the ocean. Continuing to fight instead of fixing these problems has kicked the can to the end of the road.
The creation of SAM was a mistake at the onset. The court should have mandated a consolidated district with one board responsible to everyone. The desire for victory among warring factions has prevented fixing a flawed agreement and attending to our community’s infrastructure. The SAM board and its member agencies have avoided their most essential responsibility to maintain a modern sewer system. Ending this impasse will not happen until the community votes in a slate of directors who see problems to be fixed instead of problems to fight over.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
